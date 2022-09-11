ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person who broke into a Green Bay church is being sought by police. Investigators hope an image from security video will lead to an arrest. The burglary was a shock to the pastor at Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, which just opened on Green Bay’s near-west side. The church on the 500-block of S. Oakdale Ave. just held its first Sunday service last weekend.
Green Bay church break-in caught on camera

A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Manitowoc neighborhood’s beautiful transformation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past decade, a Manitowoc neighborhood has transformed. It’s all thanks to one man who inspired neighbors to join him in the effort. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to the scenic Lakeside Boulevard Neighborhood. Dennis and Debbie Hardy spent 40 years...
New Lambeau Field concessions are spicy and very cheesy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have unveiled new culinary concession creations and there is a lot of spice and plenty of cheese. The Packers and food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice showed off the new items during a news conference at Lambeau Field Thursday. “They...
INTERVIEW: Winnebago County Foster Closet

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Foster Closet is trying to make a big difference and fill a big need. It was started by long-time friends in Fall 2020 to help ease children’s transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in by providing necessities and support resources at no charge.
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash

WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.
WATCH: Late Appleton investigator saved lives

While it’s going to be warm, it won’t be all that humid. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. Right now the facility is located next to Houdini Plaza, without room for expansion.
Grape stomping a highlight of Wet Whistle Wine Fest in Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a weekend of wine, food, music and grape stomping in Algoma. Wet Whistle Wine Fest is Sept. 16 and 17 at von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino St. Friday is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and free admission. Saturday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m....
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Do-it-yourself tattoos and robot nail salons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are tattoo artists and manicurists facing the same future as blacksmiths and switchboard operators?. Brad Spakowitz looks at a new way to get a tattoo. It’s painless and you can apply it yourself! And no, it doesn’t wash off with soap and water.
Seymour gas leak fixed; evacuees allowed back home

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Seymour police responded to a large gas leak Wednesday afternoon on the 700-block of Foote St. Nearby homes were evacuated as police blocked traffic from Elm Lane to Bronson Rd. People who couldn’t go home were were asked to use city hall until it was safe to return.
Brown County judges renew concerns for courthouse security

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There have been discussions for nearly a decade to increase security at the Brown County Courthouse, but those efforts either failed or stalled. Now there are renewed concerns by judges, saying it’s just a matter of time until someone gets hurt. Last week, two...
