Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person who broke into a Green Bay church is being sought by police. Investigators hope an image from security video will lead to an arrest. The burglary was a shock to the pastor at Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, which just opened on Green Bay’s near-west side. The church on the 500-block of S. Oakdale Ave. just held its first Sunday service last weekend.
Green Bay church break-in caught on camera
A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
SMALL TOWNS: Manitowoc residents band together to beautify their neighborhood
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the past decade, a Manitowoc neighborhood has undergone a major transformation. It’s thanks to one man who inspired his neighbors to join him in the effort. This week in Small Towns, we visit the Lakeside Boulevard neighborhood, now more scenic than ever. In 2008,...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Green Bay organization helps students pursue college
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In the United States, one way to achieve the American dream is through higher education. This could mean graduating from a four-year or two-year college or a trade school. Experts say over the course of their lives, college graduates earn more money than non-college graduates.
Ashwaubenon extends its 150th birthday party with belated fireworks show
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Ashwaubenon is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, and Thursday night it lit some candles. The village put on a big fireworks show at Ashwaubomay Park following its fifth and final food truck rally of the summer. The fireworks were planned as part...
5th Annual ‘Respect For Law’ Banquet honors local law enforcement officials
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of local law enforcement officials are being honored and thanked for their dedication to protecting the community at a special banquet Wednesday. “We try to get as many as we can and have them enjoy a night honoring themselves,” said Steve Marshall, the chairman...
Green Bay murder suspect to hear State’s evidence Sept. 23
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of three suspects in a Green Bay murder was back in court for a status hearing Thursday. The court set a date of September 23 for Alejandro Cantu’s preliminary hearing, when he’ll have a chance to hear the State’s evidence against him.
New Lambeau Field concessions are spicy and very cheesy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have unveiled new culinary concession creations and there is a lot of spice and plenty of cheese. The Packers and food and beverage partner Delaware North Sportservice showed off the new items during a news conference at Lambeau Field Thursday. “They...
INTERVIEW: Winnebago County Foster Closet
WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Foster Closet is trying to make a big difference and fill a big need. It was started by long-time friends in Fall 2020 to help ease children’s transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in by providing necessities and support resources at no charge.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A snake has two heads, but that’s not the amazing part
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As non-venomous snakes go, the garter snake is pretty common. In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz tells you some facts about the common garter snake. Then he introduces you to a not-so-common garter snake. It has two heads -- but that’s not the...
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
U.W. Health doctor helps lead research on risks, benefits of kids using social media
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Academy of Pediatrics announced a new center this week aimed at looking at the risks and benefits of youth using social media. One of the co-directors is a doctor at U.W. Health Kids. Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent medicine physician, says it’s important parents...
Michigan man killed in Marinette County crash
WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula died in a crash in Marinette County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified only as an 85-year-old man from Wallace, was driving south on Old Rail Rd. in Wagner when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at County Highway X. He was hit by a pickup truck going east on County X. The crash happened shortly after 10:30.
WATCH: Late Appleton investigator saved lives
While it’s going to be warm, it won’t be all that humid. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. Right now the facility is located next to Houdini Plaza, without room for expansion.
DEBRIEF: Rare Pokemon cards stolen in Grand Chute
It was started by long-time friends to ease children's transition into the foster care system and help the families who take them in. "It's been a long four months," Sarah says. We get a look at her therapy.
Grape stomping a highlight of Wet Whistle Wine Fest in Algoma
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a weekend of wine, food, music and grape stomping in Algoma. Wet Whistle Wine Fest is Sept. 16 and 17 at von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino St. Friday is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and free admission. Saturday is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m....
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Do-it-yourself tattoos and robot nail salons
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Are tattoo artists and manicurists facing the same future as blacksmiths and switchboard operators?. Brad Spakowitz looks at a new way to get a tattoo. It’s painless and you can apply it yourself! And no, it doesn’t wash off with soap and water.
Seymour gas leak fixed; evacuees allowed back home
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Seymour police responded to a large gas leak Wednesday afternoon on the 700-block of Foote St. Nearby homes were evacuated as police blocked traffic from Elm Lane to Bronson Rd. People who couldn’t go home were were asked to use city hall until it was safe to return.
Brown County judges renew concerns for courthouse security
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There have been discussions for nearly a decade to increase security at the Brown County Courthouse, but those efforts either failed or stalled. Now there are renewed concerns by judges, saying it’s just a matter of time until someone gets hurt. Last week, two...
