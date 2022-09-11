Read full article on original website
Tipp City Tippecanoe carves slim margin over Miamisburg
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipp City Tippecanoe had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Miamisburg 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 15. Tipp City Tippecanoe drew first blood by forging a 3-2 margin over Miamisburg after the first half.
Vice-grip defense fuels Wintersville Indian Creek's win over Cadiz Harrison Central
Wintersville Indian Creek unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Cadiz Harrison Central in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on September 10 , Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with St. Clairsville in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
Dominant defense: Mantua Crestwood stifles Ravenna Southeast
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mantua Crestwood proved that in blanking Ravenna Southeast 9-0 on September 15 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ravenna Southeast squared off with October 7, 2021 at Ravenna Southeast High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Halt: Aurora refuses to yield to Tallmadge
A vice-like defensive effort helped Aurora squeeze Tallmadge 4-0 in a shutout performance on September 14 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on September 8 , Aurora squared off with Streetsboro in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
GALLERY: Lexington vs. West Holmes Volleyball
Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0 in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Zanesville Maysville tames Zanesville West Muskingum's offense
Zanesville Maysville's defense throttled Zanesville West Muskingum, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Zanesville Maysville drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Zanesville West Muskingum after the first half.
Mantua Crestwood blanks Ashtabula Lakeside
No worries, Mantua Crestwood's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 11-0 shutout of Ashtabula Lakeside for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 15. In recent action on September 8, Mantua Crestwood faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Perry on September 8 at Perry High School. For more, click here.
Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon
Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood
An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
Timberlane Finish Solutions opens Longview Avenue building
MANSFIELD -- Wilmer Martin has loved woodworking since he built his first birdhouse. Knowing he wanted to be a woodworker, Martin worked for other shop owners before founding his own business, Timberlane Cabinets, in Greenwich. He renamed his business Timberlane Finish Solutions in 2008 and later realized the company was outgrowing its space.
Ontario blanks Clear Fork in battle of MOAC powers
BELLVILLE — Ontario’s Hattie Yugovich continues to play beyond her years. A freshman midfielder, Yugovich scored a pair of second-half goals as the Warriors knocked off cross-county rival Clear Fork in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Tuesday night at the Colt Corral. GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0. Ontario...
Local students among Ashbrook Scholar Award winners
ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students. The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a...
Burton Berkshire soars over Mantua Crestwood
The force was strong for Burton Berkshire as it pierced Mantua Crestwood during Tuesday's 3-1 thumping at Burton Berkshire High on September 13 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 3-2 game on October 7, 2021. For a full...
Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39
MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
YMCA announces new $15 million indoor sports center to be built off I-71
MANSFIELD — Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and the YMCA announced on Wednesday that a new $12 to $15 million, 125,000 square-foot indoor sports complex will be built near the intersection of I-71 and State Route 97 in Richland County.
GALLERY: Ontario 3, Clear Fork 0
Ontario beat Clear Fork 3-0 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference girls soccer action Tuesday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Clean sheet: Ontario doesn't allow Clear Fork a point
Ontario's defense was a brick wall that stopped Clear Fork cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Ontario steamrolled in front of Clear Fork 1-0 to begin the second half.
September is Kinship Care Month
MANSFIELD -- In Ohio, over 200,000 children are living in kinship families. Research shows that when they must be apart from their parents, children do better with family whether it be their biological family, or their family of choice such as lifelong family friends, teachers, coaches, or mentors. They do better in school and have fewer physical and mental health challenges.
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
SAE start-up loan program geared toward local FFA members
LOUDONVILLE — Area FFA students planning for their SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) projects are encouraged to apply for funding through the SAE Start-Up Loan program to help with the costs associated with these projects. SAE’s are a time-honored part of agricultural education curriculum and help students develop agribusiness skills and leadership abilities.
