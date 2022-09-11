ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

Faces Of Fort Hood: LT Brianna Lockard

FORT HOOD, Texas — Meet Brianna Lockard, 1st Lieutenant with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade’s Headquarters Company on Fort Hood. With both parents having served full careers in the Army, she grew up calling many places home and that wasn’t always an easy life. ”I didn’t like...
FORT HOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
China, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Nueces County, TX
Business
State
Louisiana State
County
Nueces County, TX
News Channel 25

Official: Georgia attorney drowns after swept out into rip current

Officials said Georgia lawyer and legal analyst Page Pate drowned over the weekend while swimming. Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo told CNN and The Brunswick News that Pate and his son were swimming on Sunday when they were swept out into a rip current off the coast of St. Simons Island.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News Channel 25

Nice Hump Day before weekend humidity in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We have been really fortunate to have such nice, seasonable days here as of late. We'll have one more for your Wednesday before humidity starts to increase. Mostly sunny skies will hang around with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Easterly winds should keep dry air in place initially.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Dry Tuesday before humidity increases late this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — The quiet pattern will continue on this Tuesday with highs getting into the low 90s late this afternoon. We'll have east winds around which will keep things rather dry. Feel-like temperatures could still reach the low to mid 90s. The nice, dry weather won't stick around...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
News Channel 25

Isolated Storms Possible Friday And Saturday

25 WEATHER — The weather is going to remain summer-like for the foreseeable future. The only change will be for a couple of isolated storms during the afternoon and evening hours Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 90s Friday through the weekend. Lows will also come up a bit into the 70s.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy