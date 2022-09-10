ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN announces Week 3 destination for College GameDay

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

There may have been a pretty decent chance ESPN would be sending its storied pregame show to Penn State’s road game at Auburn in Week 3, but the events of Week 2 likely carried some significant influence on ESPN’s plans next week.

ESPN announced CollegeGameDay will be broadcasting live from Boone, North Carolina on the campus of Appalachian State. Appalachian State is coming off a signature victory in Week 2 with a road win at Texas A&M. A week after losing an incredibly entertaining shootout against North Carolina , the Mountaineers will now get a chance to be at the center of the college football universe, at least for a few hours. Appalachian State is set to host Troy in what should be a major matchup in the Sun Belt Conference.

The announcement comes on a milestone day for the Sun Belt Conference. In addition to Appalachian State’s upset victory at No. 6 Texas A&M , Marshall pulled a major upset at No. 8 Notre Dame . And in the primetime schedule, Georgia Southern upended Nebraska in a high-scoring affair. It was, arguably, the best day in the history of the Sun Belt Conference, and now one of its perennial contenders will get a chance to host College GameDay.

Penn State and Auburn are set to play in the SEC Game of the Week on CBS in Week 3. Kickoff is set for the traditional CBS timeslot of 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will be entering the game with 2-0 records. Penn State improved to 2-0 with a blowout at home against Ohio while Auburn had a more difficult time against San Jose State.

Five takeaways from Penn State's Week 2 victory over Ohio

Charles Moore
4d ago

No longer watch ESPN's GameDay. Got rid of my ESPN subscription. ESPN has grown too big to fail ... (sarcasm). Disney's ESPN is more about controlling sport market dollars than catering to the public. From Monday Night Football to the CFB NC ... and selecting the participating teams ... it's a paid ESPN subscription or nothing at all. I choose nothing. I'll read about what happened on my Newsbreak App.

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

4-star Dennis Parker talks official visits

On3 has 2023 Dennis Parker ranked No. 59 in the 2023 class, higher than the other three major scouting services. Parker led his Richmond (VA) John Marshall High to a state championship in March and a 22-4 record. “I believe I’m a very versatile player,” Parker told On3. “I can...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame great to return to campus this weekend

In the long history of Notre Dame football few players have drawn as much attention as former star Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o. Te’o helped guide the Irish to a 12-0 regular season in 2012 when he finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting after putting up a year that saw him record seven interceptions, 113 tackles, and 1.5 sacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star Trentyn Flowers sets first two official visits

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 8 ranked player in On3’s 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 wing recently transferred to nationally ranked Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy for his junior season. Prior to his sophomore year, Flowers experienced a big growth spurt, jumping from around 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8. “My game is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire

In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
NFL
