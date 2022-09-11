Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday.

In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference.

Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control the line of scrimmage, and wear down the Aggies’ talented, but young defensive line, and that plan worked to perfection as the Mountaineers completely controlled the time of possession, holding a 41:30 to 18:30 advantage. Led by veteran quarterback Chase Brice and running back Camerun Peoples, the two combined for 246 of their 314 total yards on offense for the Mountaineers.

For the Aggies, The offensive line was once again a problem throughout the first half, while barely seeing the field in the second half to really right any wrongs. Quarterback Haynes King was erratic in the pocket (mostly due to pressure in his face), and inaccurate for most of the day, failing to hit his receivers late in the last 3 minutes of the 4th quarter with a chance to take the lead or tie the game.

With that, head coach Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the media after the game, as Fisher proceeded to take the mic first. Here are his most notable quotes:

Fisher describes the lack of execution, and the lack of fundamentals shown in the loss

"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to, and that's my fault." "We have to do a better job of coaching them and getting the fundamentals right."

Fisher acknowledges the lack of offensive output, and the Mountaineers success in wearing down the clock

"Offensively, unacceptable. We scored seven points on the day." "They ate the clock as they went, and we gave up some critical third-and-longs."

Fisher taking full accountability for the lack of urgency the team displayed

"At the end of the day, that's my fault as the head football coach. We have to have guys ready in all three phases. We had chances to make plays in all three phases." "We had opportunities, but we have to coach it better. That's on me."

Fisher on if he will reevaluate the quarterback situation this week, and the importance of getting back to fundamentals

"Whatever we have to do to be successful, we will do." Right now is the time to come together. It's time to go back to fundamentals. There is a lot of football left."

Fisher on Appalachian State's offensive game plan today, and the status of center Bryce Foster

"They constantly ate clock and were able to do that. They did a nice job." (Jimbo Fisher states that Bryce Foster should be back next weekend against Miami.)

Fisher on if he considered a quarterback change during the game, and assessing Haynes King's performance

"We were, but we never had the ball." "If we had got more possessions, maybe so." On Haynes: "We have to play better around him, but he has to play better too."

Fisher on running back Devon Achane, and the current state of the locker room after the loss

"We have to keep getting him the ball. He had 10 for 68 on offense." "He's a very unique player, and we have to keep finding ways to get him the ball in space." on the current player mentality: "Nothing's ever as good or as bad as it seems." "We have good guys in that locker room." "We still have a chance to have a really good team, and the program is still there."

