Athens, GA

Photo Gallery: Georgia shutouts Samford 33-0 in home opener Saturday in Athens

By Jason Vorhees
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

Photos from the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 33-0 shutout win over the Samford Bulldogs in Athens Sept. 10, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28O3Ud_0hqahpUi00
Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks (9) busts through the banner prior to the Bulldogs’ game against Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOp66_0hqahpUi00
Coach Smart before game Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNjlk_0hqahpUi00
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) gains a first down in the red zone Saturday during the Bulldogs’ game against Samford. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBzTZ_0hqahpUi00
Jalen Carter coming after quarterback Michael Hiers of Stamford Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7ead_0hqahpUi00
Dillon Bell celebrates after scoring against Stamford Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CFkK_0hqahpUi00
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) slips a tackle a heads into the red zone during the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SocfB_0hqahpUi00
Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson (10) hauls in a first down reception during the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMHaW_0hqahpUi00
Kirby being pulled off the field against Stamford Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDLTr_0hqahpUi00
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) tackles Samford running back Jay Stanton (20) Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxOw7_0hqahpUi00
Podlesny kicking PAT in first half Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8V2p_0hqahpUi00
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) finds a crease and picks up 7 yards for a first down during the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8Q2b_0hqahpUi00
Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is unable to haul in a Stetson Bennett pass during the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466HKe_0hqahpUi00
Mykel Williams pressures quarterback Michael Hiers 1st half action Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPfot_0hqahpUi00
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) rushes for a first down during 1st half of the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A89tD_0hqahpUi00
Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey (84) hauls in a reception for first down during the Bulldogs’ 33-0 win over Samford Saturday in Athens. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

The Telegraph

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

