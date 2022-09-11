Day one of Smoky Mountain Air Show draws excitement despite gloomy weather

Heavy clouds and some light rain meant a low show for the aerial performers at the Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday, Sept. 10, but energy among attendees stayed high.

A ‘low show’ just means that performers weren’t able to gain altitude as they might have done in clearer weather. The crowd still cheered for acts including Greg Koontz, Cirrus Aircraft, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’. Assembled in beach chairs and blankets throughout McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, visitors turned out for a variety of reasons, but a love of skillful performance seemed to unite them.

Early reviews were positive. “The show’s narration really adds to it. Sitting here and learning about the planes has been great. And the concessions are super — I’m so glad that they let schools come in and make money,” rather than awarding concessions to major fast-food chains, Maynardville resident Debbie Nall said.

Nall commented that flying is one of her family’s shared traits; her son is a pilot for American Airlines, while her husband’s father flew a bomber plane in the military.

‘Long-time fans, newcomers’

Wet weather knocked a few acts off the Saturday schedule, though hope remains for better conditions Sunday, the final day of the show. The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and the Budweiser Clydesdales were unable to perform due to the rain and low cloud ceiling. While Kim and Carrington Muhs said that they were looking forward to watching the Clydesdale horses, they also noted a general fondness for air shows, having last attended one in New York several years ago.

“My nephew just took his picture with a Blue Angel pilot, so he’s anxious to see them up in the air,” Kim Muhs said.

Jeff and Makenzie Gatewood have also been to a few air shows in the past. They told The Daily Times that they were especially excited to see the Blue Angels again.

“We’ve gone to their shows in Pensacola,” Jeff Gatewood explained. He and Makenzie recently moved to East Tennessee from Mobile, Alabama, where they were a short drive from the Blue Angels’ Florida base.

But Gatewood, a history teacher at Farragut High School, also cited the historic planes of the Commemorative Air Force as one of his reasons for attending.

“I’m hoping that the weather kind of clears out, so that some of them can fly,” he commented. He got his wish about an hour later, as planes dating back to the ‘40s took to the air.

Lisbett Luques told The Daily Times that Saturday was her first experience of an air show. She’d had a great time, she said shortly after the show ended. Originally from Barcelona, Venezuela, Luques traveled the short distance from her Maryville home to see the show, along with her husband, Douglas, and their two children. As she spoke, her young daughter bounced happily beside her and called out “five Blue Angels!”

Her mother smiled as she corrected her, saying gently, “No, there were six! You saw them.”

Flying inspiring

Aviation was a passion for many attendees, but some live that passion out. Kim Hall told The Daily Times that she was enthusiastic about seeing the Blue Angels, but also excited for her son’s future. Nick Hall recently acquired his pilot’s license, and said that he planned to sign papers to join the Air National Guard on Monday.

“I went on a DiscoveryFlight, and it was so cool, and I decided to just go with it,” Hall said of his career path.

“I’m having a lot of fun with it,” he commented.

For some, Saturday brought back memories of the last air show held at the base.

Briana Barnett’s life trajectory changed at the 2016 show.

She went as a 17-year-old student at Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville, she explained. It was an eye-opening experience.

“I was so confused. I was thinking, ‘why does the Navy have planes?’. But they were flying, and I thought, ‘that’s so cool. God, I wish I could do that,’” she said.

She’s gotten her wish. Her experience at the air show inspired her to apply to the U.S. Air Force Academy, where she was selected for pilot training. Freshly graduated from the academy, she’s continuing her training at Columbus Air Force Base.

She starts intensive flight training next week; six years on, she still attributes her decision to become a pilot to the 2016 show.

“That was it. Sitting here in one of these chairs,” she explained. “I said, ‘I want to fly. I’m gonna get to do that one day.’”

The air show continues today. Parking areas open at 7 a.m. Air show gates open at 8 a.m.