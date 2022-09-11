ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Medal of Honor recipients experience preserved history at Cades Cove

By By Ashley Depew
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

A natural and preserved landmark for beauty and history in Blount County closed to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8, for a private ceremony for veterans. Two days before, Medal of Honor recipients landed in Knoxville and spent the next four days traveling to schools and attending events in the region to reunite with each other, memorialize those who have died and remind communities what it means to have valor.

Out of about 65 living recipients of the military’s highest honor, nearly half traveled to Knoxville with their families, a release from The Great Smoky Mountains National Park states.

Cades Cove Loop Road was closed to the public Thursday morning until about 3:30 p.m. to host about 60 people, including Medal of Honor recipients, their families and other veterans within the community. Volunteers and park staff guided guests along the scenic ridges and led special programs, the release states.

“Today we facilitated a very special opportunity to honor these American heroes for their service to our country,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release. “In Cades Cove, they were able to experience the gift of rest and renewal that a visit to the Smokies provides to millions of visitors each year.”

In Cade’s Cove, the recipients visited Primitive Baptist Church, one of the gravesites for veterans who are buried in the park.

Planted on Dec. 7, 1941 by Cades Cove resident Golman Myers, guests also visited the Pearl Harbor tree to commemorate one of the single worst attacks on American soil, second only to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The release adds that Myers’ son, who was 4 years old when the tree was planted, shared the visit with recipients on Thursday.

Guests also had the opportunity to listen to traditional music, watch demonstrations and explore preserved history such as the grist mill and cantilever barn.

A local veteran who has been at the front lines of preserving history joined recipients on Thursday. President of the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation, Marilyn Childress initiated and has been involved as one member of a large team to discover and document veteran graves in the GSMNP.

“Our mission, part of our mission, is to make sure our veterans are never, ever forgotten,” Childress said.

The 16 veterans buried at Primitive Baptist are a small fraction of the 235 that Childress and the dedicated group have discovered and marked. When Childress approached a historian several years ago and sparked the quest, no graves had been documented.

She and the volunteer historian, Joe Emert, presented an update on their quest at the East Tennessee Historical Society and Museum on the day after Medal of Honor recipients touched down in Knoxville.

“This is a working progress,” Emert said. “Every time, again, we speak, we get another veteran and more stories about them.”

In Blount County, Emert said veterans from the Revolutionary War up to Vietnam are buried in the park. Primitive Baptist, where Medal of Honor recipients visited, holds Blount County’s one Revolutionary War veteran.

Unlike Primitive Baptist, some of the gravesites are miles of uphill and off trail hikes. Four times per year, Childress and the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation coordinates volunteers to visit, place and remove flags and wreaths at each grave. They also keep the graves clean and readable. Some have long stories about the person’s life and death, while others only a name.

Childress said they’re always looking for more volunteers to help keep the buried veterans a living memory.

