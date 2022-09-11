Cash Express celebrates first responders

Blount County first responders were celebrated Friday morning, Sept. 9 in memorial of the anniversary of the events of 9/11. Representatives of Cash Express, 321 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville, presented departments around the county with cupcakes.

Cash Express manager Jenna Hall said the program, which her store does in conjunction with other locations, is something she looks forward to every year.

“This is one of my favorite parts of my job, honestly,” she said.

Hall and her assistant manager, Elise Dixon, distributed a total of 516 cupcakes around the county. Recipient organizations included the Maryville Fire Department, Maryville Police Department, Blount County Fire Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Alcoa Police, Alcoa Fire and Blount County AMR were also included.

Dixon, a longtime Blount County resident, said the events of 9/11 have left a lasting impression on her. She still keenly remembers exactly where she was at the time of the tragedy.

“I was in fifth grade at Fairview Elementary,” she said. “I’ll never forget where I was.”

Dixon and Hall first stopped at the Blount County Fire Department, 804 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, where they met with firefighters including Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan. McClanahan said the events of 9/11 have had even more dramatic effects on first responders not only on the national level, but also on the local level. The biggest change, he said, is in the heads of emergency personnel.

“Mindsets are different than they were back then,” he said. “Every day, we as first responders have to face the possibility of tragedies and emergencies, and we have to be ready for that. We have to be on our guard all the time, because if you let your guard down, something bad will happen.”

Cash Express has worked with BCFD on multiple occasions, donating food at times and coats to the Department’s “Coats for Our Community” drive. Started in 1994, the program seeks to give coats to children in need in Blount County schools through donated funds and garments from the community. Hall recalls carrying four car loads of coats for donation last year.

McClanahan and his department will be joining with other first responders in the area today , Sept. 11 to commemorate the sacrifices and work of emergency personnel on 9/11. The service, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Springview Baptist Church, 4220 US-411, Maryville, will also recognize the dedication and sacrifices of local first responders.