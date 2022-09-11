Read full article on original website
WCAX
‘Pipe Classic’ competition draws top glassblowers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nationally recognized glass blowers have rolled into Burlington to compete in the annual Pipe Classic held at the Bern Gallery. Tuesday was day two of the week-long event featuring a dozen artists from across the country. Each gets 12 hours to make a glass from scratch and with no assistance. The only rule for the event is that the final pipe needs to be functional.
WCAX
History reenactors to take over Champlain Expo
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - History will come to life this weekend in Essex Junction. The Vermont Living History Expo returns to the Champlain Valley Expo. The two-day event features reenactment encampments and live demos from medieval times to World War II and beyond. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with event organizer...
WCAX
The Great Dane
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Playing at home each of the first two weeks, Rice was able to down Woodstock and Otter Valley thanks to great play on both sides of the ball. There are a lot of guys in Vermont high school football that play both sides of the ball, but none like Rice’s new number 22.
WCAX
Longo picked for BTV airport director
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Weinberger has announced his pick for Burlington International Airport director. The mayor tapped current acting director Nic Longo for the job. Longo, who has been with the airport since 2013 and has spent his career working in aviation, rose to the acting director role after former longtime director Gene Richards was ousted following accusations of a hostile work environment.
WCAX
Plattsburgh bridge dedicated to trooper who died of 9/11 related illness
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York State Trooper stricken by cancer was honored Thursday with a bridge named in his memory. The Twin Bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River will now be known as the Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridge. Falb served with the New York State Police for 19 years.
WCAX
Williston’s Town Cobbler to close
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the Town Cobbler in Williston, owner John Welsh has some time to contemplate life. “Every morning you get up, the world says, ‘Here, this is what you’re going to do,’ and you deal with it,” Welsh said. The shoe repair business...
WCAX
Champlain College open new cyber sports center
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state-of-the-art cyber sports arena is now open to Champlain college students. The Champlain College e-sports team unveiled the new space located inside the Miller Center Lakeside Campus in Burlington. The space has more than 20 computer stations, a training room, and a full broadcasting suite...
WCAX
Are efforts to clean up Lake Carmi working?
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Toxic algae blooms flourished again in Lake Carmi this summer, closing beaches and raising questions over whether the state’s multi-year investment to clean up the troubled waterbody is working. Cyanobacteria blooms continue to plague beaches at Lake Carmi despite state cleanup efforts. Now, state officials...
WCAX
Green Ride Share E-Bikes abandoned, cities take action
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An E-Bike program in Chittenden County, where the public had access to electric bikes through an app has shut down. The program, Green Ride Share, shut down at the beginning of July, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. Just in Chittenden County, 30 Green Ride Share hubs are placed in populated areas such as Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now when you visit, you’ll see a sign that says “Out of Service.”
WCAX
Man arrested in City Hall Park assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say they have arrested a man accused of punching another man in City Hall Park Tuesday. Burlington resident, Jason Osterhout says he was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he was assaulted by someone he didn’t know. Thursday, Burlington Police say...
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
WCAX
Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York
WCAX
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 12th
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fall sports are in full swing at both the high school and college levels in our area. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3. At number three, we head to Rutland for Friday’s football game against Burlington-South Burlington. The Seawolves would give the hosts a test in this one, but RHS was able to hold on to the win thanks to plays like this. Deep in Seawolves territory, Eli Pockette slung it across the middle to Jonah Bassett who laid out to make the grab! That would prove critical as Rutland would edge out a 34-21 win to get to 2-0.
WCAX
Burlington man attacked in City Hall Park
WCAX
Vermont district using online mental health services for students, staff
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 400 students, employees, and families in all four Montpelier Roxbury schools now have free access to online therapy. “We have been told by countless employees and students that there aren’t enough therapists in the Central Vermont area, so we are working with Talkspace to try to combat that need,” said Montpelier Roxbury School District Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.
WCAX
Vt. launching program for businesses that missed pandemic relief
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is launching a new relief program aimed at businesses that may have missed out on pandemic aid. The new Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program will give businesses up to $350,000 to cover rent, wages, and ongoing costs. If they meet the criteria, they can have their loan completely forgiven.
WCAX
FEMA awards Vt. $1.9M for relocating VSH patients after Irene
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eleven years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, FEMA this week officially awarded the state nearly $1.9 million for relocating those patients. The funding is meant to reimburse the state for the costs of relocating patients to a temporary mental health...
WCAX
Burlington to hold special election to fill council seat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special election will be called after Progressive Burlington City Councilor Jack Hanson resigned his seat Wednesday. Hanson was elected twice to the East District seat and said he resigned to apply for a job at the Burlington Electric Department as a net-zero project and equity analyst, a new position created in June by the council.
WCAX
Tunbridge World’s Fair celebrates 150 years with students
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a special anniversary in Tunbridge -- 150 years of the Tunbridge World’s Fair. “It’s just fun showing cows, getting to enjoy the fair life,” said Trevor Smith from Hardwick. The Tunbridge World’s Fair has always centered around agriculture. It’s an opportunity...
WCAX
Winooski School campus almost finished; upgrades include solar panels
