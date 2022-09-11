No. 15 Ole Miss soccer opens SEC play on Friday night as they take the pitch against the Kentucky Wildcats. The first kick is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC+ Network. Ole Miss is coming into the conference slate undefeated with a 6-0-2 record. Last week, the Rebels closed out non-conference with a 2-1 win over Western Kentucky and a tie against in-state rival Southern Mississippi.

OXFORD, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO