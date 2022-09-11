Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
No. 15 Ole Miss Soccer Opens SEC Play in Bluegrass State
No. 15 Ole Miss soccer opens SEC play on Friday night as they take the pitch against the Kentucky Wildcats. The first kick is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC+ Network. Ole Miss is coming into the conference slate undefeated with a 6-0-2 record. Last week, the Rebels closed out non-conference with a 2-1 win over Western Kentucky and a tie against in-state rival Southern Mississippi.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Cross Country Set to Host SEC Preview
Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country will host its first home meet in five years when it welcomes in the Florida Gators for the SEC Preview this Friday morning at The Ole Miss Golf Course. The SEC Preview meet is an annual glimpse of the conference championship...
hottytoddy.com
Rebels Set to Meet at the SEC Basketball Leadership Council
The Southeastern Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Council will convene for its annual meeting at the SEC offices Friday and Saturday. Representing the Rebels are juniors Matthew Murrell and Madison Scott. Throughout their two years in Oxford, both Murrell and Scott have made a splash on the court and in the classroom.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
The reigning national champion Ole Miss baseball team announced its full 2023 schedule Wednesday, including its slate of Southeastern Conference games for the coming spring. The Rebels open their title defense with a string of home games, hosting Delaware (Feb. 17-19), Arkansas State (Feb. 21), Maryland (Feb. 24-26) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 28-Mar. 1) before hitting the road for the first time.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Soccer Starts Conference Play
Ole Miss soccer steps into conference action this week, traveling to the Bluegrass state to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday. Ole Miss ended its non-conference slate with a 0-0 tie against instate rival Southern Miss. The Rebels take a 6-0-2 mark into SEC play. Head coach Matt Mott...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Jared Ivey on Georgia Tech
No. 20 Ole Miss hits the road for the first time this season to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Saturday. The Rebels are preparing for this SEC vs. ACC matchup. On Monday, junior Jared Ivey met with the media about the game. “I’m really excited about going back...
hottytoddy.com
Chargers, Commodores, United Way Team Up for Crosstown Classic
As part of the annual football rivalry between the Lafayette Commodores and Oxford Chargers, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County has once again teamed up with Lafayette County School District and Oxford School District for the Crosstown Classic United Way Challenge. With a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday, the Oxford...
hottytoddy.com
Regents School of Oxford Secures $4.7 Million for New Campus
Regents School of Oxford has raised $4.7 million in donations toward its $6 million goal to build a new school building for its upper-grade classes. To help raise the remaining money, the school recently announced the launch of its BUILD campaign. “We are so thankful to those who have come...
hottytoddy.com
Updates on Construction Projects at Oxford Schools
The Oxford School District released an update on the several construction projects going on around the district. At the Sept. 26th board meeting, a request for approval to advertise for these projects will be presented. OXFORD EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER:. The first phase of construction was completed over the summer, including...
hottytoddy.com
OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body
While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Community Responds to Jackson Water Crisis
The Oxford community launched into action following the recent Jackson water crisis that left many residents without water. Oxford Community Market, a local nonprofit organization that addresses issues of food scarcity and insecurity in addition to hosting a weekly farmer’s market, held a water drive, expanding the idea of what community truly means for this organization.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford, Lafayette County Won’t Raise Taxes in 2023
The Oxford Board of Aldermen and the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors each approved their 2022-2023 budget Wednesday that will not raise taxes for all local residents, in or outside of the city limits. Before approving the budget, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the city’s millage rate staying at...
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Indicted on Felony Aggravated Stalking
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been indicted by the Lafayette County grand jury. The grand jury passed down an indictment against Matt Reardon for an aggravated stalking charge in late August. He was served the papers notifying him of the indictment on Sept. 9 at the...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Man Arrested
On September 13, Oxford Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a business off Highway 7 in reference to a suspicious person. After investigation, Paul Golden, 45, of Lafayette County, was charged with Possession of Weapon by a Felon along with two other misdemeanor charges. Golden appeared before...
hottytoddy.com
Recovery Celebration on Saturday Aims to Raise Awareness, Celebrate Recovery
On Saturday, the Oxford Treatment Center will host a recovery celebration in honor of Recovery Month at 611 Commerce Parkway in Oxford from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating the local recovery community, this event is open to the public. “Addiction is easily identifiable, but...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley Man Faces Felony Charge After Fleeing Traffic Stop
On Sept. 10, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on West Jackson Avenue near Highway 6. While the officer was speaking with the driver, Quintez Holmes, 27, of Water Valley, he proceeded to drive away in a reckless manner ignoring the officer’s commands. Holmes...
hottytoddy.com
Effective Drug Delivery Topic for Hybrid Oxford Science Cafe
A University of Mississippi professor will discuss the effective delivery of drugs during the first Oxford Science Cafe of the fall semester. The talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Heartbreak Coffee’s downtown location. The event also will be broadcast over Zoom. Eden Tanner, assistant professor...
