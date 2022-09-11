ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
WAPT

JSU football fans frustrated over ticket changes

JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson State University football fans are frustrated about ticket changes. Fans said they have to get their season tickets transferred over to a season ticket card at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The line was very long Tuesday, adding to the frustration. JSU leaders said the university...
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Michigan Advance

‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’

The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
z975.com

I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville

Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
WAPT

Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
actionnews5.com

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
