Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO