Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
WAPT
JSU football fans frustrated over ticket changes
JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson State University football fans are frustrated about ticket changes. Fans said they have to get their season tickets transferred over to a season ticket card at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The line was very long Tuesday, adding to the frustration. JSU leaders said the university...
Opinion | Southern Heritage Classic: In jeopardy because JSU’s Deion Sanders doesn’t care? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that another glorious Southern Heritage Classic is in the books, all the talk post-game, and pre-game for that matter, has been on what many believe is the classic’s uncertain future. And it’s because Jackson State University, one of the two schools involved, intends to make last weekend’s game its last.
WAPT
Jackson State kicker named SWAC specialist of the week; gives funny recruiting story
Kicker Alejandro Mata said Jackson State Director of Player Personnel Otis Riddley called him with an offer in the middle of a high school chemistry test. When asked if he passed, Mata immediately responded," Oh yeah, 98."
Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are anxious to take the field back at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The post Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
Tennessee father speaks out after losing 2 children within 3 months to violence
Larry Powell said crime in Nashville needs to get under control. He said no parent should have to bury their children three months apart.
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Coach injured while breaking up fight at McGavock High School
MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Woman found driving truck of missing Mississippi man now charged with his murder
A woman who was found driving the truck owned by a missing Mississippi man has now been charged with his murder. Sierra Inscoe, 20, of Nashville, has been charged with the murder of Carson Sistrunk, a 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
Nashville Eatery Named Restaurant Of The Year
The restaurant earned the top spot over other successful restaurants around the country.
z975.com
I Finally Ate At Johnny’s Big Burger In Clarksville
Johnny’s has been a staple in Clarksville since 1965. Since moving here in March I have heard from several people I need to take my family there to eat. Now, if you know me by now I am a very picky eater but my wife is not, she loves a good burger. We finally had some time the other night and we stopped in for dinner. First off, I loved the atmosphere of the place, it was great and the service was amazing as well. My wife of course got the bacon burger, she said it was wonderful.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
Nashville mother grieving after daughter dies in shooting outside taco shop
Living in Nashville is getting more dangerous. Violent crime is up and so are homicides. One of the most recent victims died in a shootout outside a restaurant.
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
actionnews5.com
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
1 critically injured in wrong-way crash in West Nashville
A driver is facing life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash that occurred in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.
