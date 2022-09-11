ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

Look: Joe Gibbs Reacts To The Kyle Busch News

Kyle Busch announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing, the team he has worked with for much of his career. As disappointing as the news must be for Gibbs, he expressed nothing but well-wishes and respect for Busch in a prepared statement this morning. "Kyle has been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

NASCAR: Dark horse replacement for Kyle Busch in 2023?

Kyle Busch will not return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could the team think outside the box in terms of his replacement?. The key focal point of NASCAR Cup Series silly season, especially following the announcement that Martin Truex Jr. plans to return to Joe Gibbs Racing, has been the situation of teammate Kyle Busch.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off

Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly admitted on his podcast that he received a call from an alarmed Kyle Busch last week after he tweeted that the driver was going to RCR in 2023, and revealed how the pair came up with a plan to throw off fans. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits an Alarmed Kyle Busch Called Last Week After His Tweet Suggesting Driver Going to No. 8, and Reveals How They Concocted Plan to Throw Fans Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another big driver announcement coming ‘soon’

With Noah Gragson leaving the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the Cup Series, JR Motorsports are set to reveal their plans for the #9 Chevrolet “soon”. While Sam Mayer is set to remain behind the wheel of the #1 Chevrolet and no changes are expected for Justin Allgaier or Josh Berry, who drive the #7 Chevrolet and #8 Chevrolet, respectively, change is on the horizon for JR Motorsports after the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Racing world reacts to insane Kyle Busch Indy 500 news

Last last week, news broke that NASCAR star driver Kyle Busch would be joining Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. While the move has massive ramifications in the NASCAR world, Busch revealed on Tuesday that it could mean something big for the IndyCar circuit, as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

NASCAR: 5 possible landing spots for Tyler Reddick in 2023

With Kyle Busch set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, where will Tyler Reddick end up?. Kyle Busch is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, it was revealed this past weekend following several months of speculation. Busch...
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Searched Everywhere for His Dad's Rookie of the Year T-Shirt, and a Family Friend Finally Helped Him Out

If there's anything in NASCAR that can be claimed without question, it's this: the biggest Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan out there is his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. You may not know this about Junior, but the former NASCAR driver is an avid collector of vintage Dale Sr. t-shirts. By 2018, he pretty much had them all, but there was one shirt that had been eluding his grasp for quite some time: a XL t-shirt commemorating his late dad's Rookie of the Year NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 1979.
SPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY

