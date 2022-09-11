ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 16 Syracuse

Top-Ranked Clemson Hosts No. 16 Syracuse on Friday Night. 📝 Clemson Notes (PDF)| 📝 Syracuse Notes (PDF) 📍 Clemson, S.C. (Historic Riggs Field) 🗓 Friday, Sept. 16 • 7:00 p.m. 📺 ACC Network. 📊 Live Stats. CLEMSON, S.C. — The No. 1 Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball schedule has been announced by the league office. The Tigers will face seven teams that qualified for last season’s NCAA Tournament and end the season with back-to-back home games. Season tickets are now available and fans can...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Dabo Swinney on the Passing of Ella Bresee

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following comments in response to the passing of Ella Bresee, sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, on Thursday morning:. “Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bresee family. We are all so appreciative of all of the love and support that...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

ACC Releases 2022-23 Slate of Men’s Basketball Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday. Clemson’s home slate is highlighted by four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament. Season tickets are available beginning tomorrow by calling 1-800-CLEMSON or by visiting ClemsonTigers.com. Game times and network designations will be announced at...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Finish Second at Cougar Classic

Charleston, S.C. – Thanks in large part to a 67 (-4) final round from Annabelle Pancake, Clemson women’s golf finished with the lowest team round of the day for a second-place finish at the Cougar Classic. Pancake fired off a bogey-free final round, for Clemson’s best single-round performance...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Earn 2-0 Win with Brilliant Second Half Performance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ousmane Sylla’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in a 2-0 win on the road against UAB (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Tigers advanced to 6-0 with the victory and Sylla extended his streak of recording at least one point in each match this season.
CLEMSON, SC

