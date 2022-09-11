BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ousmane Sylla’s fourth goal of the season proved decisive for the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in a 2-0 win on the road against UAB (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Tigers advanced to 6-0 with the victory and Sylla extended his streak of recording at least one point in each match this season.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO