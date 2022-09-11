Read full article on original website
Who is meditating in Tyler and why?
In a demanding and stressful world, some Tyler residents and professionals utilize meditation to deal with the pressures of modern life. Tyler meditation instructors weigh in on how and why they teach meditation in surprisingly common ways that fit into everyday routines. Meditation is an ancient practice with substantial benefits...
Upcoming event: A viewing of critically acclaimed “Mass”
Love what you're seeing in our posts? Help power our local, nonprofit journalism platform — from in-depth reads, to freelance training, to COVID Stories videos, to intimate portraits of East Texans through storytelling. Our readers have told us they want to better understand this place we all call home,...
All in a Day’s Work: Caring for Children
In a way, the timing was perfect for First Christian Church officials to fulfill a need in their community. The COVID pandemic had killed the decades-old Mother’s Day Out child care program freeing needed classroom space, and a highly qualified parishioner retired after 36 years of teaching. “They had...
What was your summer job? Tyler seniors tell.
Summers in Tyler, it’s easy to spot teens and 20-somethings hustling at grocery stores, restaurants and retail. Have summer jobs changed over the last three generations? What were typical summer job seven decades ago?. Six senior Tyler residents in their 60s, 70s and 90s tell about the summer jobs...
Finding Care for the Youngest Generation
When Amy Anderson schedules an interview for a child care teacher, she’s never sure if the candidate will show up. Even for new hires who have completed the required paperwork, a background check, fingerprinting and begin training, it’s not an unusual outcome – no two-week notice, and sometimes just a text message resignation.
Workplace Day Care Hit Hard by Pandemic
For the past eight years, Centene Corporation in Tyler has offered its employees a benefit most other businesses do not: onsite child care. Providing that care not only attracts applicants but gives parent employees a sense of security knowing their children are close by. By the end of the year,...
Art up Close: Doug Carter’s “Roses” Aglow
Tyler artist Doug Carter’s “Roses” reflects the light and color he loves in painting, “giving things that don’t glow a natural glow.”. “Roses,” a still life created from a friend’s photo, “is simple but says a lot,” Carter said. The blue and orange tints — opposites on the color wheel — complement one another. The window is a “subtle spark” while the white line keeps you in the painting, he said.
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Louie Gohmert Leaves Congress Having Passed One Law and Spread Countless Falsehoods
“Louie Gohmert leaves Congress having passed one law and spread countless falsehoods” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
What made downtown cool: A Letter to the City from a Former Resident
To Mayor Don Warren and Anyone Who Cares about Tyler,. The purpose of my comments is to provide input regarding the long overdue historic designation and the restoration efforts of downtown Tyler. In my opinion, the historic designation of downtown Tyler is really good! The designation comes after the city of Tyler allowed for the destruction of too many historic buildings, grounds and unique features that were the best of town and the state of Texas.
