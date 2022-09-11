Read full article on original website
kasu.org
Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones
On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
swark.today
Girl Trek Arkansas to stage expo, concert at Hempstead Hall September 23-24
The first GirlTrek: Arkansas event is being held inclusive of our urban community and every woman and girl within the entire state of Arkansas, is welcome. This Health Symposium and Outdoor Expo wellness walk-centric experience is a co-branded multicultural affair for Arkansas the entire community can join. This Symposium Expo...
Central Arkansas Pride cancels event with Travelers, says team rejected drag queen throwing first pitch
An Arkansas LGBTQ+ rights group says they are canceling an event planned with the Arkansas Travelers baseball team over the involvement of a drag queen.
swark.today
Arkansas 4-H Alumni Association honors longtime leader for 40 years of service
Barbara Nelson joined Alumni Association in its founding year, 1982. Nelson served for eight years as the Association’s second president. Nelson’s mother, father were also 4-H alumni and supporters. FERNDALE, Ark. — Many former 4-H members remain involved with the youth development program long after they age out,...
swark.today
Cindy Gillespie to resign as Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. “Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.”Secretary Gillespie issued this response reflecting on her time in public service for the State of Arkansas.
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states opposition to federal Title IX changes to include transgender protections
In a Thursday news conference, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his, and his administration’s, position on transgender inclusion clear.
Two Arkansas towns competing for $90,000 grant to land free concerts
Two Arkansas towns are competing with others across the country for the chance at a $90,000 grant to bring free concerts to their communities.
KHBS
AR SOS: Recreational marijuana initiative 'insufficient for inclusion on the ballot'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recreational marijuana will be on the ballot in November in Arkansas, but votes cast for Issue 4 might not count. The state Board of Election Commissioners did not approve the language of the ballot title of the recreational marijuana ballot issue because of language regarding THC in some recreational products.
swark.today
Signage on new Hostess bakery to be revealed tomorrow with Governor Hutchinson present
Hostess Brands, Inc. will unveil the official signage on its new bakery in Arkadelphia, Ark., with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, key state and local government officials and representatives of the local business community. Hostess purchased the previously idled factory in March 2022 and is converting it into a state-of-the-art bakery....
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
dequeenbee.com
Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
swark.today
Get Loud Arkansas to attempt to re-register 104,000 voters purged from rolls
Little Rock– Get Loud Arkansas (GLA) Executive Director, Senator Joyce Elliott, announced a new effort to contact over 104,000 Arkansans who may have been inappropriately removed from the voting rolls since 2020. “We will be calling, emailing, sending mail, and showing up on door steps if that’s what it takes to make sure every eligible Arkansan is able to make their voice heard by voting,” said Elliott.
arkadelphian.com
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
Arkansas Secretary of State calls marijuana ballot measure ‘insufficient’
The Arkansas Secretary of State has declared a ballot measure to allow for recreational marijuana use in the state to be “insufficient.”
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry
River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
KHBS
Arkansas Secretary of State files paperwork calling recreational marijuana issue insufficient
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston says the proposed ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is "insufficient." The Arkansas Supreme Court gave the secretary until 4 p.m. Wednesday to show proof of his decision. He sent it in just before 5 p.m. Tuesday night. A spokesman for his...
KATV
A victim no more: Miss Arkansas USA's encounter with a serial attacker
Little Rock (KATV) — Rylie Wagner was nearly abducted in 2018 by a man with a long history of attacking women. Her quick thinking and awareness of the situation kept her safe, but she's speaking out for the first time in hopes of helping other women. Tuesday on Channel 7 News at 10, her connection with murdered Arkansas beauty queen Nona Dirksmeyer and how she's now advocating for victim's rights.
