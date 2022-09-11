LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. “Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.”Secretary Gillespie issued this response reflecting on her time in public service for the State of Arkansas.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO