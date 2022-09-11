ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

kasu.org

Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones

On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Girl Trek Arkansas to stage expo, concert at Hempstead Hall September 23-24

The first GirlTrek: Arkansas event is being held inclusive of our urban community and every woman and girl within the entire state of Arkansas, is welcome. This Health Symposium and Outdoor Expo wellness walk-centric experience is a co-branded multicultural affair for Arkansas the entire community can join. This Symposium Expo...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Cindy Gillespie to resign as Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. “Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction,” Governor Hutchinson said. “She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.”Secretary Gillespie issued this response reflecting on her time in public service for the State of Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter.  She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Hutchinson: Proposed Title IX changes violate Arkansas law

(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday a proposed change to the Title IX rule would "undermine" girls sports and "violate the letter of Title IX itself." The rule proposed by the U.S Department of Education in June would require K-12 schools and publicly funded colleges...
ARKANSAS STATE
#Concert#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Rock Music#Youth Center#Politics State#Politics Governor#Capitol Offense
swark.today

Get Loud Arkansas to attempt to re-register 104,000 voters purged from rolls

Little Rock– Get Loud Arkansas (GLA) Executive Director, Senator Joyce Elliott, announced a new effort to contact over 104,000 Arkansans who may have been inappropriately removed from the voting rolls since 2020. “We will be calling, emailing, sending mail, and showing up on door steps if that’s what it takes to make sure every eligible Arkansan is able to make their voice heard by voting,” said Elliott.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Fendleys win biggest watermelon award

Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

A victim no more: Miss Arkansas USA's encounter with a serial attacker

Little Rock (KATV) — Rylie Wagner was nearly abducted in 2018 by a man with a long history of attacking women. Her quick thinking and awareness of the situation kept her safe, but she's speaking out for the first time in hopes of helping other women. Tuesday on Channel 7 News at 10, her connection with murdered Arkansas beauty queen Nona Dirksmeyer and how she's now advocating for victim's rights.
ARKANSAS STATE

