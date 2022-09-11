ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Madison Central (Kentucky) receiver Jayden West breaks off video game-like touchdown

By Zach Shugan
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

When there’s a will, there’s a way.

Jayden West didn’t have much space to work with when he reeled in a short pass Friday night, but he found a way to reach the end zone.

With a couple of jukes, a burst of speed and a last-second lunge to secure the score, the senior receiver at Madison Central (Kentucky) made something out of nothing.

West's flashy touchdown in the second quarter wasn't his only score of the night. The 6-foot-2 senior finished the night with three touchdown receptions in the Indians’ 56-6 win over South Laurel .

Madison Central (4-0) is set to face Lafayette (0-4) next week.

