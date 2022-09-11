Read full article on original website
Yankees fans puzzled by Matt Carpenter’s cryptic Instagram caption
The New York Yankees miss Matt Carpenter more than anyone could’ve possibly expected when they signed him as a left-handed wild card bat (and potential luggage handler) at the tail end of May. During his 128 at-bats with the Bombers, Carpenter staved off the DFA several times, always rebounding...
Yankees have tough roster decision to make on slugging third baseman
This offseason, the New York Yankees will have a very tough roster call to make about Chappy. No, not that Chappy. Slugging third baseman Andres Chaparro will need protection before the offseason Rule 5 Draft, and he’ll require a much more difficult judgment than Aroldis Chapman when all the offseason dust settles.
Listen to Chiefs radio call of Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick six
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson took Justin Herbert to the house on a 99-yard pick six and the Chiefs radio broadcast lost its mind. It was hardly the prettiest game the Kansas City Chiefs have ever played, but Patrick Mahomes and the crew managed to get out of Thursday night’s battle against the Chargers with a win.
Will Yankees ever be able to trust Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park?
It’s Year 3 of Gerrit Cole and we’ve written far too many of these. We don’t want to! Or, rather, I don’t want to. But to ignore this as a major New York Yankees storyline for quite some time now would be blogging malpractice. Though the...
Tyreek Hill had a perfect reaction on Twitter to insane Patrick Mahomes TD throw
Tyreek Hill might not be in Kansas City anymore, but he’s still geeking out watching Patrick Mahomes throw touchdown passes for the Chiefs. It goes without saying — or at least it should — but Patrick Mahomes is ridiculously good at football. It feels at this point...
LeBron James, Kevin Durant are fanboying all over Mike Williams
NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant were in awe of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams’ performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season featured an AFC West matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The last time these teams met, they went into overtime and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a lengthy catch-and-run walk-off touchdown. There is always going to be a player who stands out in what are usually exciting games between the Chiefs and Chargers.
Brian Robinson Jr. seen running drills for the first time since being shot (Video)
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was running drills on the practice field weeks after being shot in the right leg. After impressing throughout the preseason, the Washington Commanders and NFL world were informed that running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in the right leg twice as a victim in an attempted armed robbery. He was listed as being in stable condition when he was transported to a hospital. In fact, he visited the Commanders facility in a matter of days.
2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
