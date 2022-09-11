BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO