Animal rescue out of old Pasco Co. church gives animals second chance at life
Two sisters out of Port Richey loved caring for animals in need so much they decided to start their own nonprofit, The Runaways Animal Rescue, run out of an old church.
Hyperparathyroidism: How to detect symptoms, get treatment
TAMPA, Fla. — Most people have heard of the thyroid gland but you may not be as familiar with the parathyroid glands that are hard at work controlling your body’s calcium levels. When they’re not working correctly, doctors call the effects “unpredictable,” from mild symptoms all the way...
Local non-profit helps man faced with disabilities after life-altering car crash
LARGO, Fla. - For Manny Holmes, a life-altering car crash changed his life forever, but with the help of a local non-profit he is getting better. Manny's mother, Francine Homes, said she received the call on February 23 when he was in a severe car crash. Manny was on his way into the jail where he works as a correctional officer.
Tampa boy, 13, accused of lighting student’s shirt on fire during class
A 13-year-old boy was accused of setting a classmate's shirt on fire on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Pinellas County mother asks strangers to help scatter son's ashes
A Pinellas County mother was devastated when her son took his own life. She set up a Facebook page and asked strangers to help scatter her son's ashes. The response was overwhelming.
From surgeon to patient: Doctor reflects on 10 years of AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will mark its 10th anniversary next month. A lot has changed during the past decade, but one of the first surgeons to operate in the hospital, Dr. Vijay Ferris, still treats patients there. What You Need To Know. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel marks...
Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home
BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire
TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement. Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.
Woman’s 2019 death linked to pregnant mother’s murder in 1999
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
Medical examiner: Largo man drowns following alligator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The man whose body was missing several limbs when he was recovered from Taylor Lake died by drowning after being attacked by an alligator, the medical examiner confirmed. Sean McGuinness entered the water on May 31 at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave....
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
CLEARWATER, Fla. — U-Haul said it takes "full responsibility" for repossessing a couple's rental truck and disposing of their larger items — all based on what it called human error. Samantha Brown Perez is the daughter of Stan and Shirley Brown, who rented the truck. The couple had...
Florida man, 74, dies during snorkeling tour in the Keys
A 74-year-old man was pronounced dead after losing consciousness during a snorkeling tour in the Florida Keys on Tuesday.
Bradenton's 'Trace Eye-D' develops wipes that detect fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton company is fighting the fentanyl crisis with drug detection wipes. Trace Eye-D developed the wipes last year, and also has created ones that detect cocaine and methamphetamine. Trace Eye-D Director of Research and Development Barry Gorski, who invented the wipes, explained how they work.
Tampa student arrested for lighting another classmate’s clothing on fire
A student at an alternative school in Tampa was arrested for allegedly lighting a fellow classmate's clothing on fire.
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
Southwest employee in Tampa pet sits fish for college passenger home for summer
A Southwest employee at Tampa International Airport took care of a passenger's beloved fish after the Tampa student learned she couldn't take it on her flight when leaving for the summer.
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
Missing Clearwater boy’s family still hopeful decades after his disappearance
Monday marks a moment to remember those that are still missing, including a Clearwater boy who disappeared 22 years ago.
