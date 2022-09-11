ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
10 Tampa Bay

Hyperparathyroidism: How to detect symptoms, get treatment

TAMPA, Fla. — Most people have heard of the thyroid gland but you may not be as familiar with the parathyroid glands that are hard at work controlling your body’s calcium levels. When they’re not working correctly, doctors call the effects “unpredictable,” from mild symptoms all the way...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Health
Hillsborough County, FL
Society
County
Hillsborough County, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home

BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
BRADENTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Leukemia#Childhood Leukemia#Childhood Cancer#Hillsborough#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement. Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy