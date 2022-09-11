Read full article on original website
Fox US Open of Mountain Biking kicks off in Killington
Killington, VT — Racers from across the world will be at Killington Resort this weekend to compete in the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking. Competing athletes have raced in the western part of the U.S., Europe, and Africa, but racers say they are very excited to bike down the mountains in the Green Mountain State.
US Open of mountain biking is coming to Vermont
The US Open of mountain bike racing is returning to Killington Resort for the first time since 2018. Some of the biggest names in the sport will compete for the largest purse the event has ever seen- $80,000. The event will kickoff on Thursday, September 15 and go through Sunday....
Vermont’s new forgivable loan program for businesses
Montpelier, VT- Governor Phil Scott announced a new short-term, forgivable loan program to support Vermont businesses struggling with the long-lasting effects of the pandemic. The program makes $19 million dollars of Vermont’s $2.7 billion dollar America Rescue Plan Act funds available for business in the form of short-term, forgivable loans.
‘I was blown away:’ Patagonia founder gives away company
Burlington, VT — Two outdoor retailers in Burlington are reacting to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard‘s decision to give away the company to help fight the climate crisis. On Wednesday, Chouinard announced he is transferring ownership of the $3 billion company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the nonprofit Holdfast Collective.
Giant Pumpkin Growers competition kicks off Saturday
Massive pumpkins will be on full display at the Annual Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growth competition this Saturday in Colchester. Some pumpkins submitted are estimated to weigh over 1,500 pounds. Every year, pumpkin enthusiasts may buy pumpkins that weigh around 15 pounds, but the ones grown by VGPGA contestants are in...
Advocacy center celebrates healthcare’s ‘unsung heroes’
Plattsburgh, NY — The Advocacy and Resource Center is having an appreciation week for those they call the unsung heroes of the healthcare industry. The center provides service and support to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and this week, it is paying tribute to direct support professionals. Mark...
Nic Longo appointed Director of Aviation of BTV
Burlington, VT — On Wednesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of a new Director of Aviation at the Burlington International Airport. Acting Director of Aviation Nicolas Longo will undergo the final City Council confirmation meeting this coming Monday. Weinberger says the City Council went through a “rigorous and competitive” search process and notes that Longo has a wide range of aviation experience that qualified him for the position.
CVPH hosts job fair to combat workforce shortage
Plattsburgh, NY — The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital held a career fair to help combat a shortage of employees. There are many positions that the CVPH is looking to fill including accounts receivable specialists, environmental service workers, mental health technicians, and security officers. Participants were able to meet directly...
Burlington cannabis panel begins reviewing applicants
With retail sales less than three weeks away, a cannabis sub-committee of the Burlington City Council held its first meeting Wednesday. The group reviewed applications from updates three retail hopefuls awaiting approval from the state’s Cannabis Control Board. Members also continued to iron out their responsibilities, including overseeing adherence to zoning and other local regulations before the state approves retail licenses.
Williston officer permanently decertified for violating policies
An officer of the Williston Police Department has been permanently decertified for violating policies during the course of his duty on February 4, 2021. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted almost unanimously to impose sanctions on Officer Travis Trybulski. According to the VCJC, Trybulski had violated policies that included Fair and Impartial Policing and Investigative Motor Vehicle Stops.
