San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Football Coach, Players Face Discipline After Alleged Incident in Vista High Locker Room

Players and a coach in Vista High School's football program are facing discipline after alleged locker room incidents involving a freshman player prompted investigations by the school district and law enforcement. Footage of one of the alleged incidents, which the Vista Unified School District and San Diego County Sheriff's Department...
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego burgers that play faster and looser

Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88

For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
CARLSBAD, CA
Eater

The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego

Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

School-Shooting Hoax From Out-of-State Puts Chula Vista High School on Lockdown

A school-shooting hoax prompted lockdowns Wednesday at a private Chula Vista high school and a nearby primary-school campus, with the threat occurring nearly simultaneously with similar reports that prompted searches of at least two other California high schools. The bogus threat of campus gun violence at Mater Dei Catholic High...
CHULA VISTA, CA

