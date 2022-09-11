Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego-area high school football game canceled, coach on leave amid allegations of assault in locker room
Amid allegations of an assault in the school's locker room, Vista-San Diego's football game Friday at Poway has been canceled. Poway announced on Twitter Thursday morning that the nonleague game would not be rescheduled and gave no reason for the cancellation. The cancellation comes days ...
Vista football coach put on leave pending players' misconduct investigation
The Vista Unified School District Superintendent provided more information Tuesday on allegations of misconduct involving members of the football team at Vista High School.
NBC San Diego
Football Coach, Players Face Discipline After Alleged Incident in Vista High Locker Room
Players and a coach in Vista High School's football program are facing discipline after alleged locker room incidents involving a freshman player prompted investigations by the school district and law enforcement. Footage of one of the alleged incidents, which the Vista Unified School District and San Diego County Sheriff's Department...
NBC San Diego
This Houseboat Washed Up in Coronado –Shingles, Sliding Doors & All — During Storm Kay
It’s not what you usually see at the beach. On Breaker’s Beach, part of Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, there is a blue and tan rectangular structure sitting squarely on top of what used to be a floating barge. It has several glass windows and a large opening leading to what looks to be a deck. The roof is even complete with shingles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego burgers that play faster and looser
Prevailing wisdom tells us the classic burger cannot be made better. That, once you move past lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and any of your thousand island condiments, the only topping that improves a hamburger is cheese. Many in San Diego — in all Southern California, really — stand strongly behind this purist tradition. This story is for those who don’t.
kusi.com
Navy to end Roman Catholic services as attendance dwindles
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Naval Air Station North Island Chapel held one of its last Catholic services Monday, Sept. 12. Beginning October 1, the six weekly Catholic Mass services will end at the Chapel on Naval Air Station North Island. The move to end Roman Catholic services comes...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 winning numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $16,678.
kcrw.com
Tortilla Tournament week 1 update: Inevitable favorites, inevitable upsets
Every year, the first round of our #TortillaTournament follows the same basic script: Almost all the higher seeds win, but there’s always a couple of newcomers that stage unexpected upsets, and lay the groundwork for unexpected runs. That’s exactly what’s happening so far, changed up only by the inclusion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
San Diego Schools Are Back In Session and COVID is Still Around
Students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District have been back in school now for more than two weeks. A check on the number of COVID-19 cases shows the semester is going well, but COVID is still in the schools. Between Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, the first...
kusi.com
SDSU Police Chief retires amidst school’s alleged rape scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s been a change of leadership at the San Diego State University police department: SDSU police chief Mike Hastings made the decision to retire from his role in order to spend more time with family. The change comes at the same time that university...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88
For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coast News
Carlsbad strawberry fields’ attractions in jeopardy
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s iconic farmland along Interstate 5 has long been known for its tasty strawberries, pumpkin patch, corn maze and other agricultural enticements. However, some of owner Jimmy Ukegawa’s latest attractions, including bounce houses, apple cannons, a mechanical bull, face painting and speakeasy, may...
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
NBC San Diego
A Souplantation Concept Restaurant is Opening in La Mesa – Slowly. Here's What We Know
When Souplantation closed all locations nationwide amid the onset of the pandemic in 2020, it took the La Mesa location with it. But the community never forgot. An adult daycare center decided to lease the vacated spot. For a while afterward, the “Souplantation” sign remained outside. Almost every...
Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found
Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person on campus with a gun – a report that was later deemed a hoax. The school, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. and aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the school. Law enforcement […]
Eater
The Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant and Bar Openings to Track Around San Diego
Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
Port of San Diego prepares for biggest cruise season since 2010
The Port of San Diego is set to begin its busiest cruise season since 2010, with all sailing at or near full capacity and a 45% increase over last year.
NBC San Diego
School-Shooting Hoax From Out-of-State Puts Chula Vista High School on Lockdown
A school-shooting hoax prompted lockdowns Wednesday at a private Chula Vista high school and a nearby primary-school campus, with the threat occurring nearly simultaneously with similar reports that prompted searches of at least two other California high schools. The bogus threat of campus gun violence at Mater Dei Catholic High...
Comments / 0