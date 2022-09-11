Even as temperatures cool and San Diego heads toward fall, there are still plenty of new openings to get excited about before the close of 2022. This year has already gifted us with compelling debuts, including Golden Hill’s nationally recognized Kingfisher, and several more buzzed-about restaurants, from White Rice in Normal Heights to Mabel’s Gone Fishing in North Park and La Jolla’s Paradisaea, that are due to arrive any day now.

