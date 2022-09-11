ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Hatcher, Hill power Texas State to 41-12 victory over FIU

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw three touchdown passes, Calvin Hill rushed for 210 yards and a score and Texas State rolled to a 41-12 victory over Florida International on Saturday night.

Hatcher threw scoring strikes of 67 yards to freshman Charles Brown in the first quarter and 52 yards to Javen Banks in the second to lead Texas State (1-1) to a 20-6 lead at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hatcher connected with Ashtyn Hawkins for a 7-yard TD to push the Bobcats’ lead to 27-6 early in the final period. Hill ran to paydirt from 25 yards out and Kordell Rogers returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

Hatcher completed 15 of 30 passes for 226 yards with one interception. Hill did his damage on 28 rushes.

Grayson James threw for 196 yards on 30-of-47 passing with two picks for Florida International (1-1).

Texas State outgained the Panthers 241 yards to 62 on the ground.

