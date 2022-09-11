ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WITN

Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina

LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. At The Painted Farmer in Lucama, Ratley has coaxed her goats into being the perfect party guests. She restored a 100-year-old barn into a warm...
LUCAMA, NC
WITN

Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November

RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says November will be a busy month for the airport, with four new nonstop destinations being added to its offerings. RDU says direct flights to Cancun will resume on American Airlines in November, and nonstop flights from the airport to the Bahamas...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

ENC ‘Waterfowl Man’ reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth

LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Updated: 12 hours ago. First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
LUCAMA, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down interstate in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 South/Interstate 40 West was closed following a crash early Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132. near Exit 132 for Mt Hope Church Road. The closure began at 9:52 a.m. and lasted until 10:46 a.m. In light of […]
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Permit approved to reduce PFAS contamination in Cape Fear River

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a discharge permit for a treatment system to remove PFAS compounds from contaminated groundwater on the Chemours Fayetteville Works site. The DEQ says the treatment system is part of the larger barrier wall remediation project to substantially...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC

