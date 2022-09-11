Read full article on original website
ECU not taking Campbell lightly as they prepare to meet Fighting Camels on Saturday night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football coming off a solid win over Old Dominion Saturday. The Pirates back to work preparing to face off this week with 1-1 FCS Campbell at home. They are not taking the Fighting Camels lightly just because they play in the FCS. “They’re a good...
Sports Spotlight: Greene Central’s Nunez leader of the Rams boys soccer herd
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer is coming off a trip to the state final last season. They graduated a few of their stars but senior Ariel Nunez is back and leading the Rams again. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight. “I’d always played...
Cooper: Snack company bringing nearly 100 jobs to Wayne County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A snack company is creating 94 new jobs in Wayne County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper says SunTree Snack Foods will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast...
‘Kid’ around with goats in Eastern Carolina
LUCAMA, N.C. (WITN) - From the farm to your yoga pose, Sarah Ratley’s gaggle of goats are bringing Eastern Carolina flair to fall fun. At The Painted Farmer in Lucama, Ratley has coaxed her goats into being the perfect party guests. She restored a 100-year-old barn into a warm...
Bahamas & Cancun two nonstop destinations launching at RDU in November
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says November will be a busy month for the airport, with four new nonstop destinations being added to its offerings. RDU says direct flights to Cancun will resume on American Airlines in November, and nonstop flights from the airport to the Bahamas...
Eastern Carolina gas stations posting prices below $3 for the first time in a year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Several gas stations in Eastern Carolina are posting prices below $3.00 a gallon for the first time in a year. WITN spotted three gas stations in New Bern with gas listed at $2.98 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, several stations in Wilson are also seeing prices around $2.98.
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
ENC ‘Waterfowl Man’ reflects on time advising Queen Elizabeth
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
‘She just kept crying’: Rockingham County bus driver suspended after allegedly shoving elementary schooler
A Rockingham County school bus driver is suspended after parents questioned how he handled their children.
1 dead, 3 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating
One person is dead and three injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening.
NCDEQ approves permit for GAC water treatment system at Chemours Fayetteville Works site
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a granular activated carbon (GAC) water treatment system to remove some pollutants from the contaminated groundwater at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site. A National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit is required anytime...
Permit approved to reduce PFAS contamination in Cape Fear River
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued a discharge permit for a treatment system to remove PFAS compounds from contaminated groundwater on the Chemours Fayetteville Works site. The DEQ says the treatment system is part of the larger barrier wall remediation project to substantially...
What you need to know before the REAL ID deadline
State Department of Motor Vehicles leaders are reminding people about getting their Real ID.
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Busted: 2 arrested in drug raid at Lee County home, deputies say
Lee County deputies say two people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Sanford Friday afternoon.
