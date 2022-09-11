Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife.

The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times.

Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to friends of the victim, who are still in shock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was a dramatic and deadly scene in a neighborhood on Grove Way in Clayton County.

A destroyed set of mailboxes remain scattered. Investigators say a woman crashed her car into them after she had been shot.

“I just thought like it was thunder. But when I came out and saw all of the lights, I knew it was really bad,” witness Honey Reed said.

It happened Friday evening. Lovejoy police were called out to the scene. They are now looking for Thurman, whom investigators say was the victim’s husband.

“I heard she was running from someone,” Reed said.

Rawlins spoke to a close family friend over the phone. She did not want to be identified.

She says the victim, Livingston Jett, whom everyone called Terry, was her best friend.

“She wasn’t happy. Over the past few weeks, she tried to separate herself from him,” the friend said.

According to family members, Jett was with her adult son when the alleged suspect showed up and started shooting. She attempted to drive away but that was when she crashed into the mailbox.

“She was trying to get away and I was told she got shot four times. And ran into the mailbox,” a family member said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Meanwhile, the family and community are devasted and grieving the loss of a beloved friend and mother.

“Terry had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody. She was fun. She was full of life,” the friend said. The whole thing is just tragic and sad.”

Thurman is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Investigators believe he may be driving a silver or gray, older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group