ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ufbC_0hqadRvu00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife.

The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times.

Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to friends of the victim, who are still in shock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It was a dramatic and deadly scene in a neighborhood on Grove Way in Clayton County.

A destroyed set of mailboxes remain scattered. Investigators say a woman crashed her car into them after she had been shot.

“I just thought like it was thunder. But when I came out and saw all of the lights, I knew it was really bad,” witness Honey Reed said.

It happened Friday evening. Lovejoy police were called out to the scene. They are now looking for Thurman, whom investigators say was the victim’s husband.

“I heard she was running from someone,” Reed said.

Rawlins spoke to a close family friend over the phone. She did not want to be identified.

She says the victim, Livingston Jett, whom everyone called Terry, was her best friend.

“She wasn’t happy. Over the past few weeks, she tried to separate herself from him,” the friend said.

According to family members, Jett was with her adult son when the alleged suspect showed up and started shooting. She attempted to drive away but that was when she crashed into the mailbox.

“She was trying to get away and I was told she got shot four times. And ran into the mailbox,” a family member said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Meanwhile, the family and community are devasted and grieving the loss of a beloved friend and mother.

“Terry had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody. She was fun. She was full of life,” the friend said. The whole thing is just tragic and sad.”

Thurman is facing murder and aggravated assault charges.

Investigators believe he may be driving a silver or gray, older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 105

Tacasa Arnold
4d ago

It's sad when a man can't let go of their spouse and would kill them instead. I pray they find him soon. Condolences and prayers for her family and friends 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾😢😢

Reply(38)
68
Bobby Jones
4d ago

a crime of passion and rage from a killer who thought if he can't have her then no one can ...rest in peace ma fly high with the angels

Reply
22
Guest
4d ago

Jesus this is horrific. What she must of been going thru in those moments and the fear is unthinkable. These women are living with the fear he could show up any minute at any time

Reply
15
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Family Friend#Violent Crime
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
128K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy