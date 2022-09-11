East Coasters who have relocated to Central Washington now have a haven to reconnect with one of the most famous Mid-Atlantic staple foods-the Philly cheesesteak. 509 Philly Stop is up and running in Kittitas, and owner Leo Perrone, his wife Maricar and his small staff are off to a rolling start after opening earlier in the month. When it comes to their signature cheesesteak, all you have to do is decide if you want bell peppers, onions, and your choice of American cheese or Whiz on your sandwich, although anyone who has moved here from Philly knows what the answer for cheese choice is.

KITTITAS, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO