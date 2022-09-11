Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Chelan chasing Festival history, but West Valley owns the SunDome
Having enjoyed considerable success in Yakima with back-to-back state volleyball championships, Chelan would like to add another prize by becoming the first Class 1A school to win the SunDome Volleyball Festival’s big-school tournament on Saturday. But to do that the Goats could very well have to overcome the Festival...
Yakima Herald Republic
Renowned horse trainer coming to White Swan for two-day Horse Medicine Camp
A champion bronc rider and renowned horse trainer from Montana is coming to the Yakama Reservation on Monday and Tuesday to teach people about traditional horse culture and horsemanship. Phillip Whiteman Jr. of Lame Deer, whose Indian name is Heove ve' keso (Yellowbird), is described by some as the horse...
Yakima Herald Republic
Struggle to fill Yakima Valley job openings continues
In-person interactions were plentiful and a large meeting room was filled with 48 employers and about 200 potential employees as the South Central Workforce Council hosted its Sept. 8 job fair at the Yakima Convention Center. But a closer look at the businesses and agencies participating in the job fair...
Yakima Herald Republic
Two car shows planned this weekend in Yakima and Moxee
It's a big weekend for car buffs in the Yakima Valley. The 30th annual Ponies in the Sun car show is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ponies in the Sun is from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St. It's open to the public and free to spectators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
High cost of food creates stress, tough decisions for Yakima Valley families
Reyna Mendoza Lopez pushed a stroller packed with bread, watermelon and fresh produce up Euclid Avenue in Grandview. Two women walked beside her. They, too, pushed strollers and they, too, carried groceries. All three were on their way back to an apartment complex where Mendoza Lopez was visiting her sister....
Yakima Herald Republic
509 Philly Stop serving up East Coast tradition in Kittitas
East Coasters who have relocated to Central Washington now have a haven to reconnect with one of the most famous Mid-Atlantic staple foods-the Philly cheesesteak. 509 Philly Stop is up and running in Kittitas, and owner Leo Perrone, his wife Maricar and his small staff are off to a rolling start after opening earlier in the month. When it comes to their signature cheesesteak, all you have to do is decide if you want bell peppers, onions, and your choice of American cheese or Whiz on your sandwich, although anyone who has moved here from Philly knows what the answer for cheese choice is.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley business tidbits: New restaurant and medical clinics
• Now that Crumbl Cookies has opened, the next Hogback Development project drawing huge interest from Yakima residents is the nearby Chipotle being built at 2416 W. Nob Hill Blvd. The exterior of the building appears complete, with crews seen working inside the nationwide Mexican food chain this past week....
Yakima Herald Republic
Family members, volunteers conducting search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
Family members and volunteers are still searching day and night for Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Grateful for the support they have already received, Lucian’s family asked that community members continue to look for the missing boy. Family members have come from as far as California and Hawai’i and started their own search operation with the help of local volunteers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish administrator sues school district and superintendent over alleged retaliation
A Toppenish School District administrator filed a lawsuit against the district and Superintendent John Cerna over alleged retaliation she faced for cooperating with an investigation into claims of inappropriate behavior by John and Bertha Cerna, according to documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court Friday. In the complaint, Brenda Mallonee...
Yakima Herald Republic
Polo for Pegasus event this Saturday in the Wenas Valley
The second annual Polo for Pegasus tournament is Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the Wenas Valley. The polo tournament is a fundraising event for the Pegasus Project, a nonprofit organization founded in 2003. The organization provides therapeutic riding and physical therapy using equine movement for children and adults with physical and mental special needs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Girl charged in fatal Terrace Heights stabbing ordered back into custody
A 16-year-old girl charged with killing her mother’s boyfriend in 2021 is back in custody. During a Thursday hearing at Yakima County Juvenile Court, Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf discharged the girl’s original $60,000 bail and reset it at $750,000. She also took the girl’s mother to task for not reporting that her daughter had violated the conditions of her release to the court.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Landfill plan threatens a local treasure
At first glance, DTG Recycle’s proposal to expand its Rocky Top landfill seems ill-advised at best. The mere fact that a noisy, smelly landfill is allowed to exist near one of Yakima’s favorite recreational sites — the trail system of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy — already speaks poorly for local planning.
Comments / 0