Augusta Free Press
UVA denies field pass for Hudson, the ODU mascot pup who will steal your football heart
Hudson, a yellow lab puppy who has become the unofficial official mascot of ODU football, will not be allowed on the sidelines for the Monarchs' game on Saturday at UVA. This will be why Virginia will...
Augusta Free Press
Game Notes: UVA hosts Hokie-slayers Old Dominion on Saturday
ODU has two wins over Virginia Tech since 2019, including the 20-17 Monarchs' win on Sept. 2. UVA has two wins over Tech this century. The two teams square off on Saturday in what promises to...
Augusta Free Press
Aramark pledges improved concessions experience for UVA-ODU game
Aramark, the company that runs concessions at Virginia Athletics events, is pledging to do better for Saturday's UVA-ODU game than it did for the home opener with Richmond in Week 1. Somehow, on a day with...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg Hillcats beat Fredericksburg Nationals, 5-2, to set up deciding playoff Game 3 on Friday
The Fredericksburg Nationals fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-2 Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium, setting up a deciding Game 3 in the the Carolina League North Divisional series Friday at 2:30. Jarlin Susana suffered the...
Augusta Free Press
FredNats beat Hillcats in playoff opener behind Jackson Rutledge
Jackson Rutledge pitched eight shutout innings with six strikeouts, Sammy Infante had three hits and a two-run double, and the FredNats shut out the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 in game one of the 2022 Carolina League North Championship Playoff series in front of 4,000+ fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Lane closure on Thursday at corner of Wayne and Main streets
The City of Waynesboro issued a news flash to announce a lane closure on Thursday at the corner of N. Wayne and W. Main streets. The closure is due to the installation of a sign and is planned for 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The sign installation is taking place...
Augusta Free Press
Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs
Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company's manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs. "Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting...
Augusta Free Press
Media star Dahlia Lithwick returns to Charlottesville for book talk
One of the nation's foremost legal commentators and podcasters, Dahlia Lithwick, will return to Charlottesville on Sept. 22, to talk about her new book. "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America" tells...
Augusta Free Press
‘A great day for education’: Augusta County celebrates construction of two new middle schools
Ceremonies were held Monday and Tuesday to recognize the construction of two new schools in the Augusta County Schools system which will assist teachers and staff in providing a longer instructional day. Riverheads Middle School and Buffalo...
Augusta Free Press
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City. And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes. When they opened their new business venture on August 24,...
Augusta Free Press
Reports of a national teacher shortage appear to have been grossly exaggerated
President Joe Biden agreed a couple of weeks ago to work with job search companies to fill shortages across the nation, but recent research and analysis, including by USA Today, is revealing that today's teacher shortage is related to vacancies from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
Augusta Free Press
Greene County: Moore Road to close overnight for underground water line work
Moore Road (Route 645) in Greene County will close at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) overnight Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for one week. Virginia Department of Transportation contractor crews will install...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the "Lights On!" program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan
Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
Augusta Free Press
White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify
Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: One lane closure Thursday night on North Delphine Avenue
Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, one lane will be closed on N. Delphine Ave. as public works crews install a 6" water mainline. The closure at the intersection of Georgia Avenue will be in place until...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday
Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
Tornado warning issued for counties in Northern Virginia
A tornado warning for areas of Northern Virginia has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Augusta Free Press
Mental health workshop for high school students Sunday at the Wayne Theatre
A group of churches in Waynesboro is tackling the issue of youth mental health head on – with a workshop for high school students on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.
