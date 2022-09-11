ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Game Notes: UVA hosts Hokie-slayers Old Dominion on Saturday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. ODU has two wins over Virginia Tech since 2019, including the 20-17 Monarchs’ win on Sept. 2. UVA has two wins over Tech this century. The two teams square off on Saturday in what promises to...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
Augusta Free Press

FredNats beat Hillcats in playoff opener behind Jackson Rutledge

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Jackson Rutledge pitched eight shutout innings with six strikeouts, Sammy Infante had three hits and a two-run double, and the FredNats shut out the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-0 in game one of the 2022 Carolina League North Championship Playoff series in front of 4,000+ fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lutron Electronics to build manufacturing facility in Virginia, creating 200 jobs

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Virginia. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs. “Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Media star Dahlia Lithwick returns to Charlottesville for book talk

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. One of the nation’s foremost legal commentators and podcasters, Dahlia Lithwick, will return to Charlottesville on Sept. 22, to talk about her new book. “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America” tells...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Bailey
Augusta Free Press

Reports of a national teacher shortage appear to have been grossly exaggerated

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. President Joe Biden agreed a couple of weeks ago to work with job search companies to fill shortages across the nation, but recent research and analysis, including by USA Today, is revealing that today’s teacher shortage is related to vacancies from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Cavaliers#American Football
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy