ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Instant Analysis: LSU dominates Southern for first win of 2022 season

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odrSu_0hqacxwp00

Well, that’s more like it!

After a disappointing Week 1 loss against Florida State, the Tigers got their first victory in 2022 in Brian Kelly’s home debut. LSU dominated Southern in the first-ever matchup between the two Baton Rouge programs, earning a commanding 65-17 victory ahead of the beginning of SEC play next weekend.

The Jaguars fumbled the opening kickoff, giving LSU the ball just outside the red zone. The Tigers punched it in on a run from Jayden Daniels, and that set the tone for the rest of the game. LSU scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions and netted a safety, all in the first quarter. The 37 resulting points were a program record for the most scored in a single quarter.

For Daniels’ part, it’s hard to find a single flaw with his outing. He completed 10 of his 11 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns in addition to the score on the ground. LSU rectified Kayshon Boutte’s lack of touches in Week 1, as he caught five balls for 42 yards in addition to a 41-yard run. Malik Nabers had a nice bounce-back after muffing two punts in Week 1, taking three catches for 81 yards and a score.

Armoni Goodwin (12 carries, 85 yards, two touchdowns) and Noah Cain (10 carries, 51 yards, one touchdown) both found success on the ground, as well.

We even got to see backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who entered the game early, but it wasn’t the best outing. He went just 13 of 23 for 183 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Though we have to take the defensive performance with a grain of salt given the opponent, it was a significant improvement. Southern totaled just 262 yards of offense, and true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins made a big impact off the bench, leading the team in tackles with seven.

LSU forced three fumbles, and linebacker Micah Baskerville had an interception returned for a touchdown.

It’s far from the toughest game on the Tigers’ schedule this fall, but they were able to improve in a lot of the areas that cost them against FSU, and they will look to push their winning streak to two when SEC play opens against Mississippi State next Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy