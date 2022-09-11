ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSBW.com

Scheduled prescribed burn in Big Sur postponed

BIG SUR, Calif. — An 88-acre prescribed burn scheduled for Wednesday at Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur has been postponed to the relief of many in the south coast community concerned Cal Fire picked the wrong time to do a prescribed burn. Turns out it is the...
POLITICS
KSBW.com

Massive 13-foot alligator caught in South Carolina lake

Hunters caught a massive alligator in South Carolina over the weekend. The 13-foot, 625-pound alligator was caught at Lake Marion, according to a Facebook post by Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
ANIMALS
KSBW.com

Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations

Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. (Video above: Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley) Firefighters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

$1.78 million grant uplifts California Spanish-speaking students

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas City Elementary is one of nine California school districts that's sharing a $1.78 million, two-year grant for multilingual students. More than three million students in California are multi-language learners, the largest of any other state. And about 95% percent of Salinas City's student body speak Spanish, and half speak English as a second language.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

California leaders have no plans to debate ahead of upcoming election

Democrats seeking to hold statewide office this year currently have no plans to debate their vocal Republican opponents. With less than two months before election day and just weeks until ballots hit mailboxes, there are no scheduled debates for statewide office up and down the ticket, including races for governor, attorney general and state controller.
CALIFORNIA STATE

