Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Scheduled prescribed burn in Big Sur postponed
BIG SUR, Calif. — An 88-acre prescribed burn scheduled for Wednesday at Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur has been postponed to the relief of many in the south coast community concerned Cal Fire picked the wrong time to do a prescribed burn. Turns out it is the...
KSBW.com
Runners hit the trail for the first time at the new Carmel Valley Palo Corona trail
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — On Wednesday, young cross-country runners from across the Central Coast stepped on the brand new, world-class Palo Corona cross-country trail in Carmel Valley. An inspiring sight for Jonathan Russell, who came up with the idea of the trail with his wife Blake Russell, an Olympic runner.
KSBW.com
Massive 13-foot alligator caught in South Carolina lake
Hunters caught a massive alligator in South Carolina over the weekend. The 13-foot, 625-pound alligator was caught at Lake Marion, according to a Facebook post by Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
KSBW.com
The California gas station and diner in the middle of nowhere that was James Dean’s final stop
It may not look like much, but to motorists, tourists, Golden Age Hollywood fanatics and California nut aficionados, it’s everything. The area appears from the shimmery hot asphalt like a mirage. As a motorist approaches, the larger-than-life cutouts of a figure from memory greet you. Then suddenly, a giant barn-shaped building emerges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
Rains, mudslides prompt Southern California evacuations
Heavy rains Monday unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. (Video above: Aftermath of Hurricane Kay causes massive flooding, waterfalls in California's Death Valley) Firefighters...
KSBW.com
$1.78 million grant uplifts California Spanish-speaking students
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas City Elementary is one of nine California school districts that's sharing a $1.78 million, two-year grant for multilingual students. More than three million students in California are multi-language learners, the largest of any other state. And about 95% percent of Salinas City's student body speak Spanish, and half speak English as a second language.
KSBW.com
Gavin Newsom signs bill that would provide court-ordered care for unhoused with severe mental illness
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a bill he crafted to create a mental health branch in California county courts. The CARE Court program would provide court-ordered care to the unhoused with severe mental disorders. Newsom's bill signing event will be in Santa Clara County. This content is...
KSBW.com
'Texas doesn't own your body': Gavin Newsom's campaign launches new billboards in anti-abortion states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign announced Thursday it has launched billboards in seven anti-abortion states to advertiseCalifornia's new abortion resource website. (Video Player: Newsom runs ads in Texas attacking Greg Abbott on guns, abortion [July, 2022]) "Texas doesn't own your body, you do" reads one ad in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSBW.com
Free 24/7 online tutoring for CA students; $254M grant to improve libraries, Gov. Newsom announces
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California students can now get free 24/7 online tutoring and homework help all because of a new initiativeGovernor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday. The initiative also provides a $254 million grant to renovate public libraries across the state including libraries in the Bay Area. Students can...
KSBW.com
California leaders have no plans to debate ahead of upcoming election
Democrats seeking to hold statewide office this year currently have no plans to debate their vocal Republican opponents. With less than two months before election day and just weeks until ballots hit mailboxes, there are no scheduled debates for statewide office up and down the ticket, including races for governor, attorney general and state controller.
Comments / 0