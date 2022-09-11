Read full article on original website
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
PWMania
Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?
The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
PWMania
WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment
WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
PWMania
AEW Dark Results – September 13, 2022
Match begins with Penelope Ford & Alice Crowley locking up. Ford chokes Crowley on the ropes before Crowley fires back with a chop. Crowley sends Ford to the mat but Ford rolls out to the apron. She delivers a kick, followed by a clothesline. She kicks Crowley’s face, then delivers a shin across Crowley’s neck.
PWMania
Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)
An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/16/22
Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
PWMania
Sammy Guevara Says “It’s Been a Hell of a Ride” After AEW Dynamite Defeat
Sammy Guevara suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley in a semi-final tournament match to determine a new AEW world champion, as was seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the defeat, Guevara shared on Instagram a number of photos from his career in AEW, along with the following message:
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
PWMania
Edge Written Off WWE TV
It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that Edge has a grade 2 MCL sprain, which means he will be off TV for a while. The storyline injury occurred this past Monday when Edge was attacked by The Judgment Day. As PWMania.com previously reported, the attack angle appeared to be WWE’s way to write off Edge for a while. Edge is not wrestling a full-time schedule so it looks like he will be taking several weeks or months off.
PWMania
EC3 Says Control Your Narrative Has to Be Re-Evaluated Following Braun Strowman’s WWE Return
Former WWE superstar EC3 spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall about Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross’ return to WWE and what it means for the Control Your Narrative promotion. EC3 was asked what he thought about Triple H taking over creative in WWE:. “What I noticed about...
PWMania
Jungle Boy Signs Open Contract for Singles Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is scheduled to compete. Alex Marvez spoke with Jungle Boy at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and during their conversation, it was revealed that he has signed an open contract for a singles match on tonight’s Dynamite. This conversation can be seen in the video below. AEW has not announced who will accept the contract as of this writing.
PWMania
Warner Bros. Discovery Touts This Week’s Impressive AEW Dynamite Viewership
Warner Bros. Discovery sent the following to tout Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite ratings on TBS:. TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” ranked as the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday, reaching over 1.175M viewers, including 500K viewers in the key demo for the first time since June. Please see ratings highlights and program details below.
PWMania
MJF Introduces New Stable on AEW Dynamite and Rips Jon Moxley
MJF grabbed a microphone after Jon Moxley’s victory over Sammy Guevara to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Tournament. He wanted to get some things off his chest, so he shared his thoughts with the fans. MJF came out to the ring to trash Jon Moxley....
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – September 14, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns on TBS with the latest edition of their weekly Dynamite program, which this week serves as the “go-home” episode ahead of next week’s annual AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium special event.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr (9/13/22)
The NWA has revealed the card for the upcoming episode of NWA Powerrr. The following matches are scheduled to take place on this week’s show, which will be broadcast on FITE TV on tonight at 6:05 PM ET. – NWA Television Championship: Tyrus vs. Mims. – Queen Bee Match:...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed
On Wednesday night, WWE hosted a pair of TV tapings for the NXT brand, where they recorded the episodes for September 20 and 27. Tyler Bate was defeated by JD McDonagh in a match between the #1 contenders on next week’s edition. Ilja Dragunov appeared after the match to engage in a stare-down with McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.
