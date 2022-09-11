Read full article on original website
12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals
The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood cancer
FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot. The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female...
One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors
A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino: The Best Resort Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi
As a professional travel and dining critic, I explore and review food and lodging destinations in the U.S. and abroad. The Beau Rivage opened its doors in the Spring of 1999 as the largest hotel/casino outside of Las Vegas. Beau Rivage, which in the French language means "beautiful shore," is situated directly on the beautiful shores of the Gulf of Mexico, making the name of this world-class resort a well-deserved moniker.
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. To Mayor Kenny Holloway, the tax increase is good news. “The people who understand it and know what we’re trying...
Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on
Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
Photos wanted for 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast calendar
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood. Submitted images […]
Harrison County school bus suspends travel to Boys & Girls Club, leaving some parents scrambling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Gulfport parents tonight left frustrated and scrambling after a last second change for school buses. The Harrison County School District has discontinued transportation for some students to the Forest Heights Boys & Girls Club. The district said it’s because of overcrowding. Parents said they...
Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
Jackson County Sheriff warns parents about scam impacting children
More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debuting new music right here on the coast. Granny’s Alliance calls South Mississippi home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Right now, most of...
Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County
‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
Moss Point set to revamp tourism and recreation through 2% restaurant tax
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The River City is about to under go major changes. “I’m so excited about the 2%,” said Donna Joseph, director of Moss Point Parks and Recreation. Moss Point voters approved an additional 2% restaurant tax that will go into the recreation centers and...
WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months
Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. This is a free, open-to-the public forum...
Organization seeks to build $22M beach protection, water clarity project along Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulf Coast Development and Design proposed a project that its owners say would incorporate natural features for coastal resilience and increase water clarity along the beach in Harrison County. The site would be located next to the Port of Gulfport. The idea, presented to Harrison County’s...
Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
