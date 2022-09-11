ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

MS Songwriters Festival attracts hundreds to Gulf Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Songwriters Festival is taking over downtown Ocean Springs and Gautier. More than a hundred songwriters from across the country debut new music right here on the coast, and new faces are joining the Songwriter Hall of Fame. The 13th annual Mississippi Songwriters festival...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

From small town to a national stage, locals share support of Chapel Hart

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You may have seen three familiar faces on your screen. Chapel Hart, a group with humble beginnings, earned their spot on America’s Got Talent, but their journey there didn’t happen overnight. “Probably two years ago. It was during COVID-19, and there was a lot...
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood#Local Life#Localevent#Crab Cakes#Family Fun#Crab Meat#Dance#Wlox
WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
wanderwisdom.com

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino: The Best Resort Hotel in Biloxi, Mississippi

As a professional travel and dining critic, I explore and review food and lodging destinations in the U.S. and abroad. The Beau Rivage opened its doors in the Spring of 1999 as the largest hotel/casino outside of Las Vegas. Beau Rivage, which in the French language means "beautiful shore," is situated directly on the beautiful shores of the Gulf of Mexico, making the name of this world-class resort a well-deserved moniker.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Updated: 6...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Some Harrison County elementary schools introducing new fruits, vegetables to students

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A grant for more than $620,000 is going to 14 elementary schools in Harrison County to introduce children to healthier snacking options. “We’re exposing our students to some fruits and vegetables maybe they weren’t exposed to,” said Principal William Bentz, principal of West Wortham Elementary & Middle School. “And obviously from a monetary stand point, with prices the way they are right now with certain things, it gives them an opportunity to have these nutritious snacks.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Photos wanted for 2023 Mississippi Gulf Coast calendar

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a photo contest for its 2023 calendar. Submitted photos should depict an aspect of the marine resources available on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood. Submitted images […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
LUCEDALE, MS
wxxv25.com

Blue water lagoon designed presented to Harrison County

‘Operation Clear Water’ hopes to bring a blue water lagoon to the Gulfport Beach. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development and Design, presented a recreation design to the Harrison County supervisors. The design is for a mile-long lagoon from Island View Casino to Broad Avenue. The initial design...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WATCH: Sheriff's office uses drone to find dog missing for three months

Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC. Technically, it’s called a Memorandum of Understanding, but the relationship between Mississippi Power and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College goes back more than 25 years. Updated: 50 minutes ago. |. This is a free, open-to-the public forum...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Back Bay Mission addresses homelessness rise with town hall meeting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The community gathered at Back Bay Mission’s town hall meeting to find the best answers to address homelessness. Director of Client Services Sarah Smith said Back Bay Mission have received a wave of calls from concerned citizens about the homeless population rising. “We get hundreds...
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy