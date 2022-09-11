Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Training clinics set to begin for anyone interested in officiating boys high school basketball
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester District Board of Approved Board Officials begins its 101st season of officiating Section V boys high school basketball, and they need new officials. With the impact of COVID-19, and a growing concern of fan behavior at games, fewer men and women are turning to...
WHEC TV-10
Prosecution rests in Brighton Ax Murder Trial
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Prosecution has rested in the Brighton Ax Murder Trial. Thursday, New York City’s famed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Baden’s expert opinion was put on trial, as he faced Jim Krauseneck’s attorney for cross examination. Krauseneck is accused of killing his wife...
WHEC TV-10
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
WHEC TV-10
Man dies in North Clinton Avenue shooting that sent Rochester school into lockout
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 50s has died after a shooting on North Clinton Avenue during the daytime on Thursday. The Rochester Police Department said the shooting sent the school NorthSTAR Social and Emotional Learning Center into lockout, which has since been lifted. Students at the school on Oakman Street will be dismissed at 1 p.m. RPD Lt. Gerg Bello said there was never a threat to students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
WHEC TV-10
Upcoming COVID booster clinics in Seneca County
WATERLOO, N.Y. – The Seneca County Health Department is offering Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics at the Health Department at 2465 Bonadent Drive, Suite 3 Waterloo. Register here. Call 315-539-1920. October 14th, 2022. 1:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Moderna and Pfrizer bivalent booster dose vaccination. Registration for this clinic is not...
WHEC TV-10
Piles of roofing nails deliberately left on intersections in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – It appears that someone purposely left roofing nails on several intersections in the Village of Scottsville. The mayor of the village, Maggie Ridge, said they were on Rochester Street, which is the main road in the village. They were also on Race Street and Brown Street, in front of the Department of Public Works, and in front of the Fire Department.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD continues search for new superintendent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester City School District met on Tuesday night to discuss the search for a new superintendent. The question right now? To initiate a public, open process or a confidential one. School board members also want to make sure teachers, parents, and even students are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
WHEC TV-10
City seeks community input on creating an improved website
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Thursday that the City of Rochester is improving its website with feedback from community members. People who live, work, or go to school in the city can fill out an online survey about what kind of services they want to see on the www.cityofrochester.gov website.
WHEC TV-10
Weather Update: Cool, crisp air to end the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front passing through Wednesday evening will bring a distinct feel of fall to the air Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s near Rochester, and 40s south by Thursday morning, and only warm into the lower half of the 60s. Still, it’ll be a beautiful looking day, with any morning lake clouds giving way to an abundance of sunshine with high pressure overhead. Friday should warm back into the 70s after starting in the 40s and 50s once again. We’ll see a few more clouds around, as a weak front approaches, but expect to stay dry.
WHEC TV-10
Police warn hunters after man impersonates DEC officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Hunting season is around the corner, and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is warning hunters to watch out for people pretending to be officers. Police arrested 24-year-old Zackary Harvey last week after they say, he tricked a group of hunters into believing he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
58-year-old man shot on Merrimac Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A shooting in Rochester has left a 58-year-old man in critical condition. Police say that at about 7:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue for the report of shots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man suffering...
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Exclusive: Body-worn camera video shows moments after EMT was arrested in Strong Emergency Room
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has obtained new video of the moments after a Rochester Police Investigator made a controversial arrest of an EMT inside the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. The incident happened back in July, the investigator is currently on administrative leave and the Rochester Police Department tells News10NBC the internal investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Police say teen who died in August accidentally shot himself
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that 16-year-old Jaquise Davis, who died of a gunshot wound on August 8, accidentally shot himself after stealing a car. The Rochester Police Department said that, prior to the shooting, Davis and another suspect used the gun to steal a car on the corner of North Goodman Street and Garson Avenue. They then took off in the car to Pennsylvania Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Bob Morgan suing over ownership rights of Orchard View Senior Apartments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bob morgan is back in court but this time he’s the plaintiff. His company, the Robert Morgan Limited Partnership is suing developer Angelo Ingrassia and another company. The court case is all over the ownership stake in the Greece Orchard View Senior Apartments. See...
WHEC TV-10
Man who stabbed woman 77 times with a hatchet gets 25 years to life in prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man who stabbed a Rochester woman 77 times with a hatchet will spend 25 years to life behind bars. . A judge just sentenced Joseph Rivera Jr. A jury found him guilty of second degree murder back in August. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors last summer at her home on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester will hold first ever Fall Fest in October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester and Downtown Definitely are partnering to present the first-ever Fall Fest. The one-day free festival will be on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parcel 5. The festivities include pumpkin decorating, carnival games, inflatables, crafts for kids, and a petting zoo.
WHEC TV-10
Longtime News10NBC employee dies after a battle with pancreatic cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our crew at News10NBC is remembering our colleague and friend, Warren Stam. This is a video from May when we talked to him during a Warrior’s Walk in his honor. Warren died on Monday, after battling pancreatic cancer and cancer on his liver. Warren worked...
Comments / 0