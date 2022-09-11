ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front passing through Wednesday evening will bring a distinct feel of fall to the air Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s near Rochester, and 40s south by Thursday morning, and only warm into the lower half of the 60s. Still, it’ll be a beautiful looking day, with any morning lake clouds giving way to an abundance of sunshine with high pressure overhead. Friday should warm back into the 70s after starting in the 40s and 50s once again. We’ll see a few more clouds around, as a weak front approaches, but expect to stay dry.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO