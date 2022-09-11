ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

ND goal celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

1st half goals stand up, Notre Dame nips South Harrison, 2-1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off a second half surge from the South Harrison Hawks for a 2-1 win in co-ed soccer action at Hite Field on Thursday evening. “Hard-fought effort by our...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport girls cruise past upset-minded North Marion, 4-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Sharps named to list of 'Most Influential Marylanders'

OAKLAND — Garrett County native Robert W. Sharps has been named by the Daily Record as one of the Most Influential Marylanders. The list was created in 2006 to honor people who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

VA's Stand Down event for veterans held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center's annual Stand Down event was held Thursday at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg. While the event's focus is providing resources to homeless and at-risk veterans, all veterans and their families were invited to participate. "The Stand Down...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

As a continuing effort to raise money for a new church roof, the Aurora United Methodist Church is holding a pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out on Sept. 17 in the Memorial Building. The meal consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookies and bottled water for a donation of $10 per plate. Dine in or carryout available.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

"Remarkable Women of Garrett County" to be released Sept. 17

OAKLAND — “Remarkable Women of Garrett County, MD and Their Lasting Legacy” will be released on Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration. It is the launch of a year-long effort to complete the collection of information about women who have made and preserved...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Health department schedules Get the 411 on Drugs: Parent Rally

OAKLAND — Have you ever wondered what school-aged youth are hearing on the bus or in the hallways at school or on TikTok?. On Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Southern High School cafeteria, Major Bryson Meyers from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office will brief parents, guardians, and any other interested adults on the most common trends among our youth.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Friend Family Association of America to participate in Sesquicentennial

McHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America (FFAA) is preparing for the celebration of the Garrett County Sesquicentennial. The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. The organization plans to have an exhibit at the 150th event on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with other organizations and vendors.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Community Calendar

— There will be an open house at the Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the church’s 60th anniversary. The open house will showcase its new activity center and 14 of the church’s ministries. There will also be a bounce house, grilled hot dogs, homemade ice cream and more. Door prizes will also be available which includes two tickets to the Creation Museum. Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church is located at 1005 Broadford Road, Oakland MD 21550. For more information, you can call 301-334-3432 or visit www.mlibc.org.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Cove Run Farms Corn Maze open for 22nd season

ACCIDENT — The Cove Run Farms Corn Maze has opened for its 22nd season. This year’s maze is based on Calvary Christian Academy Garrett Campus, CCAGC, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the school.
ACCIDENT, MD

