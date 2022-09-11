Read full article on original website
WVNews
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
Our panel has one win -- a start comparable to that of the Mountaineers -- but things should get better on that front this week as Towson pays a visit to Mountaineer Field. West Virginia (0-2) vs. Towson (2-0)Sat Sept 17 1:00 PM ET. Milan Puskar StadiumMorgantown, WVTV: ESPN+. Rank:...
WVNews
Nick Kellarlooks down field for a receiver.JPG
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in …
WVNews
ND goal celebration
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame…
WVNews
1st half goals stand up, Notre Dame nips South Harrison, 2-1
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – A pair of goals eight minutes apart stood up as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off a second half surge from the South Harrison Hawks for a 2-1 win in co-ed soccer action at Hite Field on Thursday evening. “Hard-fought effort by our...
WVNews
Bridgeport girls cruise past upset-minded North Marion, 4-0
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Marion upset the order of Big 10 Conference girls soccer earlier this week, but on Thursday, it was Bridgeport that held true to form. The Indians, led by a Gabby Reep hat trick, rolled to a 4-0 home victory over a Huskies team that made headlines Tuesday when it upset Philip Barbour 4-2. The upstart North Marion squad came in with a talented goalkeeper in Kayla Moore and the momentum of a big win against the reigning Class AA/A state finalists, but perennial Big 10 power Bridgeport left Wayne Jamison Field with a comfortable win.
WVNews
Morgantown (West Virginia) artists featured during Artist After Hours
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ceramic potter and a guitarist were the featured artists at Thursday’s Artist After Hours event in downtown Clarksburg. Coordinated by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, the event had Lisa Giuliani and Chris Haddox showcase their talents and answer questions from the more than 30 attendees at the PWA Uptown Event Center.
WVNews
Fredrick Thomas McIntire
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fredrick Thomas McIntire passed away on September 12, 2022, at …
WVNews
Like a puppy, Sean Martin is inquisitive and filled with potential
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There is nothing really like getting a puppy or a kitten. Doesn't matter if it comes on Christmas morning from Santa Claus or on a normal Tuesday afternoon from a shelter.
WVNews
Grizzlies use late fourth quarter rally for win over Lincoln, 24-21
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 15 Nicholas County took advantage of two turnovers late in the fourth quarter by No. 6 Lincoln rallying to take a 24-21 victory in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Thursday night at Stydahar Field. The Cougars (2-1) led 14-9 at halftime...
WVNews
Sharps named to list of 'Most Influential Marylanders'
OAKLAND — Garrett County native Robert W. Sharps has been named by the Daily Record as one of the Most Influential Marylanders. The list was created in 2006 to honor people who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in Maryland.
WVNews
West Virginia officials expected to announce new natural gas power plant for Doddridge County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — State officials are expected to announce Friday a new natural gas power plant coming to Doddridge County. The plant is expected to represent a multi-billion dollar investment and create hundreds of jobs.
WVNews
VA's Stand Down event for veterans held in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center's annual Stand Down event was held Thursday at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg. While the event's focus is providing resources to homeless and at-risk veterans, all veterans and their families were invited to participate. "The Stand Down...
WVNews
2 defendants in Whitey Bulger murder case appointed lawyers from Morgantown, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two longtime members of the federal defense Bar in Northern West Virginia have been appointed as local counsel in the case in which three have been accused in the prison beating death of mob hitman/informant James “Whitey” Bulger. Morgantown’s Belinda Haynie will...
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
As a continuing effort to raise money for a new church roof, the Aurora United Methodist Church is holding a pulled pork dinner from 4 p.m. until sold out on Sept. 17 in the Memorial Building. The meal consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, cookies and bottled water for a donation of $10 per plate. Dine in or carryout available.
WVNews
"Remarkable Women of Garrett County" to be released Sept. 17
OAKLAND — “Remarkable Women of Garrett County, MD and Their Lasting Legacy” will be released on Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Garrett County Sesquicentennial Celebration. It is the launch of a year-long effort to complete the collection of information about women who have made and preserved...
WVNews
Health department schedules Get the 411 on Drugs: Parent Rally
OAKLAND — Have you ever wondered what school-aged youth are hearing on the bus or in the hallways at school or on TikTok?. On Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Southern High School cafeteria, Major Bryson Meyers from the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office will brief parents, guardians, and any other interested adults on the most common trends among our youth.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, City Council approves purchases, first readings of ordinances Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With an agenda packed with items from Monday's work session, Clarksburg City Council approved the first reading of several ordinances, as well as several purchases. Approved first was a pair of ordinances that will raise sewer rates for residents of Clarksburg and non-residents who...
WVNews
Friend Family Association of America to participate in Sesquicentennial
McHENRY — The Friend Family Association of America (FFAA) is preparing for the celebration of the Garrett County Sesquicentennial. The national headquarters of the FFAA houses a heritage museum and genealogical library in Friendsville. The organization plans to have an exhibit at the 150th event on Saturday, Sept. 17, along with other organizations and vendors.
WVNews
Community Calendar
— There will be an open house at the Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the church’s 60th anniversary. The open house will showcase its new activity center and 14 of the church’s ministries. There will also be a bounce house, grilled hot dogs, homemade ice cream and more. Door prizes will also be available which includes two tickets to the Creation Museum. Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church is located at 1005 Broadford Road, Oakland MD 21550. For more information, you can call 301-334-3432 or visit www.mlibc.org.
WVNews
Cove Run Farms Corn Maze open for 22nd season
ACCIDENT — The Cove Run Farms Corn Maze has opened for its 22nd season. This year’s maze is based on Calvary Christian Academy Garrett Campus, CCAGC, and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the school.
