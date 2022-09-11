— There will be an open house at the Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 to celebrate the church’s 60th anniversary. The open house will showcase its new activity center and 14 of the church’s ministries. There will also be a bounce house, grilled hot dogs, homemade ice cream and more. Door prizes will also be available which includes two tickets to the Creation Museum. Mountain Lake Independent Baptist Church is located at 1005 Broadford Road, Oakland MD 21550. For more information, you can call 301-334-3432 or visit www.mlibc.org.

