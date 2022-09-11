ECU football: Pirates run away from Old Dominion and secure first win

Keaton Mitchell ran past them all.

The East Carolina running back showed off his game-breaking speed with an 81-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that set off a string of late scores as the Pirates cruised to a 39-21 win over Old Dominion on Saturday in Greenville.

Mitchell scored two rushing touchdowns and finished with 160 yards on the ground. ECU wanted Mitchell and Rahjai Harris be more involved in the offense after being shut down in Week 1. The two backs found their stride and each turned in a dominant performance. Harris added two touchdowns of his own, including a receiving score and a rushing score.

“The coaches were telling us the running game is going to be there, we just got to keep going,” Mitchell said. “We made some adjustments, told the O-linemen to keep doing what you guys have to do, and it will eventually pop. It was pretty rewarding.”

Mitchell was the fastest player on the field during his long run when he raced up the left sideline and zoomed past the Monarchs’ defense. That touchdown pushed the ECU lead to 29-14 and allowed the Pirates to pull away from an ODU squad that was hanging around.

That the Monarchs (1-1) trailed by just one touchdown until the Pirates poured in 17 fourth-quarter points was impressive considering they didn’t have much much of a running game. ODU had negative rushing yards well into the final quarter and finished with 15.

It was the first time the Pirates held an opponent to fewer than 50 rushing yards since they limited Tulane to 35 in 2020. The Monarchs’ entire operation revolved around receiver Ali Jennings III. The junior caught passes all over the field and hauled in eight receptions for game highs in yards (196) and touchdowns (3).

ECU coach Mike Houston said that Jennings’ ability to produce the way he did was part an outstanding performance, and part over-playing in some instances by the ECU defense.

“He's a great player,” Houston said. “I talked to him after the game and just told him how proud I was of him. I'm glad I'm hopefully not going to face him again. We just got to shore up some things in the secondary. Maybe a little too greedy and a little too aggressive and you give up some cheapies.”

ECU (1-1) opened the game with a 17-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with kicker Owen Daffer connecting on a 22-yard field goal which drew an enormous cheer from the fans at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The drive lasted 8:06 of game time and quarterback Holton Ahlers spread the ball to to five different players. Mitchell rushed six times, Harris added two runs, receiver Jaylen Johnson caught three passes, C.J. Johnson had another and tight end Shane Calhoun added a reception.

Jaylen Johnson said that being involved as much as he was on the game’s opening drive was beneficial for him as the transfer from Georgia finds his way in a new offense.

“It always boosts your confidence and it gets you going early,” he said. “Just helps you want to get involved in every play. I love getting the ball early just to show my guys that I'm out there with them and grinding with them and I'm trying to set the tone.”

The wealth of options for the ECU offense was evident all game. Jaylen Johnson finished with a team-high nine catches for 93 yards and Isaiah Winstead added 89 yards on five receptions. Ahlers completed passes to seven different targets and tossed touchdown passes to tight end Ryan Jones and Harris.

For Ahlers, mixing the ball around is a nice problem to have.

“I'll take that challenge any day. Anytime you have the skill guys that we have, I'll add them up against anyone in the country,” Ahlers said. “I feel like we we create mismatches at all different levels on the outside and inside, and (defenses) have to decide how to cover that.

“Obviously, we want to get the ball to Ryan and Shane and C.J. a little bit more, but we won. And each defense, we got to take what they give us and grow from it and keep winning.”

ECU gained 521 yards of offense and doubled up ODU in total plays (86 to 43). The Pirates controlled the game from the start and took a 9-0 lead with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter, then traded scores with ODU until the Pirates’ lead was trimmed to 16-14. But ECU scored 23 consecutive points to put the game away.

“It was good to get our first win under us,” Ahlers said. “​​Last week was very tough for us. We're an older team now. We know what to expect and we know how to handle a week when you just have to take care of business and that's what we did tonight. We just got to continue this roll and stack a couple wins together.”

The Pirates play another night game next week when they host Campbell at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.