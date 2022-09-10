Georgia Southern delivers devastating blow to Scott Frost, Nebraska

Just call him Scott Lost.

The flame under Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s hot seat is raging after the Cornhuskers fell to Georgia Southern, 45-42, on Saturday.

There has been speculation Frost could be coaching for his job on Sept. 17 when Oklahoma comes to town. Now, one has to wonder if someone else could lead the Cornhuskers against the Sooners.

Georgia Southern was 3-9 last season and is coached by Clay Helton. In a bit of irony, Helton is approaching the one-year anniversary of when he was fired by USC after a terrible home loss to Stanford.

The winning drive took 11 plays and covered 75 yards in 2:29.

Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run. Vantrease threw for 409 yards.

Nebraska’s Timmy Bleekrode missed a 52-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Frost was 5-22 in one-score games. Overall, he is 16-31 with the Cornhuskers.

The game-winning march happened after Nebraska benefited from a couple of lengthy reviews to take the lead.

The march took around 5:58 minutes and covered 98 yards. The Cornhuskers needed reviews twice before they scored on a short run by Casey Thompson.

Backup QB Logan Smothers rushed for 10 yards. Georgia Southern appeared to recover a fumble by the Cornhusker but the eyes in the sky said Smothers was down before he lost the ball.

Later in the drive, Marcus Washington was ruled to have lost control of a reception near the goal line. After another review, the call was overturned and Nebraska had the ball at the 1.

Thompson scored on the second play after the second review.