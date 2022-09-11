Read full article on original website
Phantom Assassin Persona now available in 2022 Dota 2 battle pass
The reward for the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass’ 296th tier is now live. Valve just released the Phantom Assassin Persona, Exile Unveiled. Asan the Exile was secretly raised by outcast sisters of the Veil, and his only goal is to “destroy the false prophet that his teachers blamed for the corruption of their once-sacred faith.” While the Exile Unveiled Persona deepens Dota 2’s lore, it also means a set of new animations and voice lines are coming.
When does Fire Emblem Engage release?
Nintendo has revealed a new game under the Fire Emblem franchise of games. Called Fire Emblem Engage, it’ll feature some of the series’ past characters like Marth and Celica, alongside the reveal for a new character as well. The game’s trailer showed what players can expect with Engage,...
Is the GoldenEye 007 remake coming to PC?
GoldenEye 007, one of the most popular and iconic first-person shooters of all time, is coming to the Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch with exciting updates. Fans of the classic title can now enjoy up to 4K Ultra HD, improved control options like dual analog support, and a consistent refresh rate. While the return of GoldenEye is exciting for older gamers, many are also curious if the GoldenEye remake is coming to PC.
When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?
Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
How to unlock Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Another new hero is joining the cast of Overwatch 2, this time from an area that fans of the series are well-acquainted with. During the first day of the 2022 Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard surprised fans with the reveal of yet another hero that will be playable when the game officially releases in early access on Oct. 4: Kiriko, who hails from Kanezaka. This Japanese hero—trained alongside Hanzo and Genji—was previously leaked in a post about Overwatch 2’s season one battle pass, though this is the first official confirmation of the hero.
When does Pikmin 4 release?
At long last, a new Pikmin game is upon us. Nearly a decade after the release of Pikmin 3, Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 during its September Direct event. And while there was no gameplay footage to show and only a couple of stills alongside a teaser trailer, it was enough to have Pikmin fans chomping at the bit for a new puzzle and strategy game to play their way through.
When is the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test?
Capcom is bringing the fight to players around the world in just a few weeks, announcing a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 that will finally let more people get their hands on the game and aims to put the new online functionality of the Battle Hub to the test.
What platforms will Tekken 8 be on?
Tekken 8 has officially been revealed, with the first “gameplay” being showcased during the September 2022 PlayStation State of Play. We didn’t get a long look at the game or much information about what changes are being made to the fighting game heading into its next-gen appearance. But, we did get some nice confirmation that should excite fans of the franchise in regards to how the newest entry in the iconic series is being handled.
Can you unlock heroes from previous seasons in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is officially releasing on Oct. 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, where players will be able to jump into the action completely for free. Due to this free-to-play model, however, Blizzard is instituting a battle pass system where players will be able to earn new heroes and cosmetics by advancing through both the free and premium tracks of the pass.
How to pre-order the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally almost here. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is coming on Oct. 28, and Warzone 2.0 is launching not much longer after that on Nov. 16. So Call of Duty fans are as hyped as ever for the new year in the franchise.
What time does the next Splatfest start?
During September’s Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 developer revealed information about the game’s first post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the World Premiere Splatfest, which acted as a demo and introduced players to the new game’s Splatfest procedures. This is the first time that players will be able to jump headfirst into the fray after the game’s release.
When does Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe release?
As part of this morning’s Nintendo Direct, featuring a variety of games scheduled to release at the end of this year and into the beginning of 2023, Nintendo announced that the classic Kirby title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, will be re-released on the Switch in the form of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
Best pre-order deals on God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5
God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year. We’ve seen some more details in a brand new story trailer during Sony’s latest State of Play event and now the game is right around the corner.Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. So fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.They won’t have to wait much longer...
Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?
Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about. Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.
When does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release?
After defeating Calamity Ganon in one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the past decade, fans have breathlessly waited for more news and information about Nintendo’s planned sequel, tentatively called Breath of the Wild 2. Now, we have more footage than ever of the new game, as well as...
How to register for Apex Legends Global Series year 3
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced what every fan has been waiting for: details about registration for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series. Also known as the ALGS, this esports league gives both professional players and amateur teams the opportunity to win fame, glory, and a really, really big trophy on their way to becoming the best of the best.
Where is the Cursed Cave in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Disney Dreamlight Valley is a role-playing video game published by Gameloft. It is Disney’s ambitious foray into the open-world genre and brings its whole cast of characters along. The game features a variety of locations and characters made famous from various Disney and Pixar films. The game was announced earlier this year in April and it is currently in early access since Sept. 6.
Pay to win? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s $100 Vault Edition-exclusive bonus instantly unlocks all attachments for a gun
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hype has reached an all-time high ahead of the Call of Duty: Next live stream reveal tomorrow, but a new video posted to social media is causing some concern among the player base. The video posted this afternoon teases the FJX Cinder Weapon...
All classic characters you can summon in Fire Emblem Engage
There is something special about seeing familiar characters appear in trailers for brand new games, and Fire Emblem fans got to see quite a few legendary heroes make at least a brief appearance in the first trailer for Fire Emblem Engage. Set in a new land of Elyos, players already...
Is Kiriko a support hero in Overwatch 2?
At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, Blizzard revealed Kiriko, the last new launch hero for Overwatch 2. Kiriko is a fun hero whose abilities allow her to help allies and boost her teammates to victory. Don’t underestimate her damage potential, either. Her kunai blades, which act as her primary damage method, deal increased critical damage when she lands a headshot.
