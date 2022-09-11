Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
KNOE TV8
west monroe power lifter
Week 1 of the Cheerleader Challenge features the Wossman Wildcats bringing decorations and spirit to their neightborhood Johhny's Pizza House. Kids enjoy a demonstration at the Ollie Burns Library. Updated: 4 hours ago. "It's Not Candy" demonstration held at the Ollie Burns Libary. Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!. Updated: 10...
KNOE TV8
Town of Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout
Biomedical Research and Innovation Park in Monroe receives $1.8 million federal investment. “It makes Monroe more attractive and provides more opportunities to retain our talent.,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Week 1 of the Cheerleader Challenge features the...
KNOE TV8
NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting some ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!. “I brought these guys on because not many people see these guys in Louisiana,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They’re from North America, typically they are found from the rocky mountains all the way down the Mississippi river. And they live in a variety of different habitats so they like mountainous areas, they like grassy plains, they like the desert area, and they like the Louisiana marshes.”
KNOE TV8
Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge
Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin.
KEDM
Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe host blessing of the Renwick Pedestrian Bridge
(Monroe, LA) - Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will bless the Renwick Pedestrian Bridge. Ahead of the re-decking of the Renwick Pedestrian Bridge scheduled for this week, Mayor Ellis is inviting Carroll High School alumnus and the community, to write positive messages for the students - present and future.
KNOE TV8
Enhancing your healthy green tea
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Healthline, green tea is one of the world’s healthiest beverages. It is filled with antioxidants and contains many health benefits. Nutritionist Jen Avis continues to tell us the health benefits of green tea and what ingredients you can add to yours. Avis said...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
KNOE TV8
Renovations coming to the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main location
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library, located at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe, will soon look different. It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations. OPPL’s Board of Control said they want to transition the main branch into a library that can meet...
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
KNOE TV8
MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A bakery with some history
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the ArkLaMiss, small towns tend to have a community favorite of where to eat. In Jonesboro, that place is Traina’s Bakery. Located just behind the courthouse, Traina’s has not changed much in 81 years. It is family-owned and has been since the beginning.
KNOE TV8
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more. There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
Monroe mother arrested; her toddler child found walking near intersection alone
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the caller advised authorities that a toddler was walking in the road unattended. […]
West Monroe man arrested after burglarizing KTVE/KARD’s news station and multiple vehicles, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 12, 2022, around 6:32 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the KTVE/KARD news station in reference to a robbery and vehicle burglary complaint. Upon arrival, complainants advised officers that a White male entered the station and attempted to rob multiple employees. After a failed attempt to […]
KNOE TV8
Dr. Yoyo makes an appearance at Ollie Burns library with her new book
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Yolanda McElroy, a local pharmacist in West Monroe nicknamed “Dr. Yoyo,” held a demonstration today at the Ollie Burns Branch Library in Richwood on her new book, “It’s Not Candy.”. “It’s Not Candy” is about the dangers of children confusing medications...
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attacking Monroe police, arson and more
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has been arrested after being accused of arson, robbery, attacking Monroe police and more on Sept. 13, 2022. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bernstein Park Road in reference to a robbery complaint shortly around noon that day. The suspect, Leandrew Nations,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
West Monroe woman killed in head-on crash
Ouachita Parish– On September 12, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash which occurred on Louisiana Highway 151 at Weems Road. This crash claimed the life of 72-year-old Beverly A. Justice. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Buick Terraza, driven...
KNOE TV8
Town of Richwood fails to pass budget, now three months late
It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations. 2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union Gives Back. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us how you can enhance the flavor of healthy green tea.
