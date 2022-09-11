MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting some ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!. “I brought these guys on because not many people see these guys in Louisiana,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They’re from North America, typically they are found from the rocky mountains all the way down the Mississippi river. And they live in a variety of different habitats so they like mountainous areas, they like grassy plains, they like the desert area, and they like the Louisiana marshes.”

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO