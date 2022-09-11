Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
West Monroe power lifters honored with keys to the city
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two Rebel powerlifters representing West Monroe across the nation as Karson Oliver and Kasee Sketoe both won gold championships in Turkey. West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell awarded both athletes keys to the city.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace: Week 3
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator has found a new job, take a bite out of this weeks Beat the Ace. You think you can out smart the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to KNOE.com to submit your picks for week 3.
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting some ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!. “I brought these guys on because not many people see these guys in Louisiana,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They’re from North America, typically they are found from the rocky mountains all the way down the Mississippi river. And they live in a variety of different habitats so they like mountainous areas, they like grassy plains, they like the desert area, and they like the Louisiana marshes.”
KNOE TV8
Town of Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout
KNOE TV8
Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge
KNOE TV8
NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician collaborator
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Psychiatric nurse practitioners in northeast Louisiana are unable to treat patients after a Monroe psychiatrist passed away this week, which leaves hundreds of patients in the area seeking a new provider. In Louisiana, the law requires nurse practitioners to have a collaborating physician to practice medicine....
KNOE TV8
Enhancing your healthy green tea
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Healthline, green tea is one of the world’s healthiest beverages. It is filled with antioxidants and contains many health benefits. Nutritionist Jen Avis continues to tell us the health benefits of green tea and what ingredients you can add to yours. Avis said...
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ASSISTS WITH FUNERAL ESCORT OF FORMER NPSO SHERIFF’S POSSE DEPUTY AND NPFD #1 MEMBER
(Cloutierville) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #1, 4, 5 and 6 with the funeral procession escort of Mr. WL Vercher of Cloutierville to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville, La. Mr. Vercher a former NPSO Sheriff’s Posse Member under the administration of...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: A bakery with some history
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the ArkLaMiss, small towns tend to have a community favorite of where to eat. In Jonesboro, that place is Traina’s Bakery. Located just behind the courthouse, Traina’s has not changed much in 81 years. It is family-owned and has been since the beginning.
KNOE TV8
Town of Richwood fails to pass budget, now three months late
KNOE TV8
Renovations coming to the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s main location
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The main branch of the Ouachita Parish Public Library, located at 1800 Stubbs Ave. in Monroe, will soon look different. It’s putting six million dollars toward renovations. OPPL’s Board of Control said they want to transition the main branch into a library that can meet...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish football wins Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Over 7,000 votes later, the Ouachita Lions win this weeks Little Caesars Pizza Team of the Week. After the pizza party, the lions switch their focus to an out of state opponent, 7A Conway.
Monroe juvenile airlifted to hospital after Renwick Street shooting; victim in stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on 2900 block of Renwick Street around 9 PM. Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. According to police, the victim was airlifted to a regional hospital and is listed in stable […]
Monroe mother arrested; her toddler child found walking near intersection alone
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 12, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La. According to deputies, the caller advised authorities that a toddler was walking in the road unattended. […]
KNOE TV8
Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more. There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
KNOE TV8
MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Dept. and Chief Bim Coulberston report the. following arrests: Austin Prince, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested in 7-1-22 for Felony Theft, Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Dadrian Morgan, 28 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 7-5-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication and Resisting an Officer.
