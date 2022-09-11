ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Beat the Ace: Week 3

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator has found a new job, take a bite out of this weeks Beat the Ace. You think you can out smart the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to KNOE.com to submit your picks for week 3.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In this week’s Zoo Buddy segment, we’re meeting some ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo!. “I brought these guys on because not many people see these guys in Louisiana,” says General Curator Lisa Taylor. “They’re from North America, typically they are found from the rocky mountains all the way down the Mississippi river. And they live in a variety of different habitats so they like mountainous areas, they like grassy plains, they like the desert area, and they like the Louisiana marshes.”
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Town of Rayville celebrates new $5.1 million U.S. 425 roundabout

Biomedical Research and Innovation Park in Monroe receives $1.8 million federal investment. “It makes Monroe more attractive and provides more opportunities to retain our talent.,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Week 1 of the Cheerleader Challenge features the...
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Wossman Wildcats Open Cheerleader Challenge

Meet the ornate box turtles at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo!. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician collaborator

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Psychiatric nurse practitioners in northeast Louisiana are unable to treat patients after a Monroe psychiatrist passed away this week, which leaves hundreds of patients in the area seeking a new provider. In Louisiana, the law requires nurse practitioners to have a collaborating physician to practice medicine....
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Enhancing your healthy green tea

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Healthline, green tea is one of the world’s healthiest beverages. It is filled with antioxidants and contains many health benefits. Nutritionist Jen Avis continues to tell us the health benefits of green tea and what ingredients you can add to yours. Avis said...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish officials searching for man involved in hit-and-run crash

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. UPSO posted on Facebook that the crash happened on Sept. 14, 2022, around 4:00 p.m. near Willie Brantley Road, east of Farmerville. A black pickup truck was involved in the crash but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.
UNION PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO ASSISTS WITH FUNERAL ESCORT OF FORMER NPSO SHERIFF’S POSSE DEPUTY AND NPFD #1 MEMBER

(Cloutierville) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #1, 4, 5 and 6 with the funeral procession escort of Mr. WL Vercher of Cloutierville to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cloutierville, La. Mr. Vercher a former NPSO Sheriff’s Posse Member under the administration of...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A bakery with some history

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - In the ArkLaMiss, small towns tend to have a community favorite of where to eat. In Jonesboro, that place is Traina’s Bakery. Located just behind the courthouse, Traina’s has not changed much in 81 years. It is family-owned and has been since the beginning.
JONESBORO, LA
KNOE TV8

Men wanted by Ouachita officials for burglary, theft, more

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals wanted on charges that include burglary, vehicle theft, possession of a firearm and more. There are active warrants on Xzavior Darnell Osteen, 20, and Xavier Akeem Migel Clark, 30.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department and District Attorney Steve Tew are teaming up to combat traffic violations. The DA’s office will pay MPD officers overtime to work a special traffic enforcement detail called the Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail (LACE). “I continually get complaints of speeding,...
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Dept. and Chief Bim Coulberston report the. following arrests: Austin Prince, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested in 7-1-22 for Felony Theft, Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer and Resisting an Officer by Flight. Dadrian Morgan, 28 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 7-5-22 for Entering and Remaining after being Forbidden, Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication and Resisting an Officer.
FARMERVILLE, LA

