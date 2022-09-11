Read full article on original website
WAFF
Lifeline planning pilot program specifically for LGBTQ+ community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The nonprofit that operates the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on behalf of the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) plans to soon launch a pilot program for LGBTQ+ individuals to call. Vibrant, an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services,...
WAFF
Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
WAFF
How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
WAFF
Testimony continues in Limestone County on Day 4 of Mason Sisk trial
Fire crews and police were on scene. Fire crews were on scene to put the fire out caused by the crash. New school superintendent appointed in Jackson County. On Wednesday, Jason Davidson was selected by the Jackson County School Board. County Line Road crash results in multiple injuries. Updated: 7...
WAFF
Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
WAFF
COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received...
WAFF
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
WAFF
Cullman County Schools bus involved in wreck, no students on board
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County Schools bus was damaged in a head-on collision Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Cullman County Schools says no students were on board the bus at the time of crash, but the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “Our bus driver...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
WAFF
Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jurors are expecting a long day of hearing witness testimony and examining the evidence on the fourth day of Mason Sisk’s capital murder trial. Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the deaths of his father, stepmother and three siblings. The day started...
WAFF
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
WAFF
Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!. September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in downtown Huntsville after outage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities responded to a power outage in downtown Huntsville. The outage impacted customers from I-565 south to Bob Wallace Avenue and from Jordan Lane east to California Street. As of 11:45 a.m., power has been restored.
WAFF
Athens Police advise residents about phone scam
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
WAFF
Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene. In Wednesday’s session, jurors heard from more law enforcement...
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
WAFF
Opening statements Tuesday will set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense team for Mason Sisk will introduce the case to a jury with opening statements beginning around 9 a.m. Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the alleged killing of five of his family members back in 2019 when he was 14 years old.
WAFF
Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter appears in court
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has ruled there is probable cause to charge a 25-year-old woman accused of drowning her two-year-old daughter with capital murder. Laccuina Braithwaite was charged with capital murder on July 27, after officers discovered a little girl floating in a bathtub during a welfare check.
WAFF
Results show Alabama students struggle with standardized tests
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to standardized test scores at public schools in Alabama, more students reached proficiency standards this year as compared to last year. Although this is good news there was not much of a difference. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the state...
WAFF
Madison County School District looking to add two new schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
