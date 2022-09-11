ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Lifeline planning pilot program specifically for LGBTQ+ community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The nonprofit that operates the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on behalf of the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) plans to soon launch a pilot program for LGBTQ+ individuals to call. Vibrant, an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Number of available foster homes, parents declining in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Department of Human Resources website, there are 424,000 children in the foster care system in the United States. In the state of Alabama, there are 5,897 foster children with only 2,360 foster homes available. Health Connect America Director of Foster Care, Ellen Weatherford...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

COVID-19 vaccine booster available Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 19 at Huntsville Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. According to Huntsville Hospital, do not schedule an appointment if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past six weeks or received...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Cullman County Schools bus involved in wreck, no students on board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County Schools bus was damaged in a head-on collision Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Cullman County Schools says no students were on board the bus at the time of crash, but the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “Our bus driver...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week officers with the Huntsville Police are saying someone took advantage of a woman while she was filling up. This incident happened a month ago at the Chevron on Drake Avenue. Officials say the woman pulled up to get gas and a man pulled up across from her car and parked.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fashion Weekend Alabama kicks off this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - New York Fashion Week is slowly coming to an end, but in Alabama, things are just getting started!. September 17-18, Fashion Week Alabama is happening in Huntsville and The Alabama Fashion Alliance is hosting a rather fun weekend of events. The Alliance is home to many fashion lovers in the area. From runway training to booking shoots and designing, it’s a place for like-minded creatives to come together.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens Police advise residents about phone scam

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police Department officers are advising the community about a phone scam. According to reports, a caller is claiming to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House. That caller is telling people they have won a large amount of money. The caller tells victims to...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene. In Wednesday’s session, jurors heard from more law enforcement...
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Opening statements Tuesday will set the stage for Mason Sisk’s trial

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the prosecution and the defense team for Mason Sisk will introduce the case to a jury with opening statements beginning around 9 a.m. Sisk is facing four capital murder charges for the alleged killing of five of his family members back in 2019 when he was 14 years old.
ELKMONT, AL
WAFF

Mother accused of drowning 2-year-old daughter appears in court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has ruled there is probable cause to charge a 25-year-old woman accused of drowning her two-year-old daughter with capital murder. Laccuina Braithwaite was charged with capital murder on July 27, after officers discovered a little girl floating in a bathtub during a welfare check.
WAFF

Results show Alabama students struggle with standardized tests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to standardized test scores at public schools in Alabama, more students reached proficiency standards this year as compared to last year. Although this is good news there was not much of a difference. State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says the state...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Madison County School District looking to add two new schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

