We are not going to get any better of a coach. Nebraska has a history of hiring and firing. Just sets the program back all over again. Seems the blame should be shared starting with the way our players are playing.
How many times has Nebraska gotten rid of coaches expecting better results??? Too many stick with what they have until his contract is up !!!
the media needs to give it a rest and let Frost do his job. contract or not frost needs years of time to get the team he deserves. there already been major over haul on players. I grew up with Bob Devaney and Coach Tom. it took them years. if the school is only thinking about money they have it wrong. Eric Crouch said it best husker nation will stick it out the fans will still go. Oct 1st in my opinion Frost stays !!!!
Related
Nebraska Football: Trio of transfers feeling fallout from Scott Frost firing
Nebraska Football: Familiar name odds-on favorite for next head coach
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urban Meyer Addresses Nebraska Job After Frost’s Firing
Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview
Wisconsin offers three-star athlete Caleb Benning from Nebraska
Omaha native Malcolm X chosen as newest member of Nebraska Hall of Fame
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
Could robots fill the gaps at Nebraska’s understaffed senior living facilities?
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 34