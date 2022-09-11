ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy Shook
4d ago

We are not going to get any better of a coach. Nebraska has a history of hiring and firing. Just sets the program back all over again. Seems the blame should be shared starting with the way our players are playing.

Gandydancer
4d ago

How many times has Nebraska gotten rid of coaches expecting better results??? Too many stick with what they have until his contract is up !!!

Eric Bergstrom
4d ago

the media needs to give it a rest and let Frost do his job. contract or not frost needs years of time to get the team he deserves. there already been major over haul on players. I grew up with Bob Devaney and Coach Tom. it took them years. if the school is only thinking about money they have it wrong. Eric Crouch said it best husker nation will stick it out the fans will still go. Oct 1st in my opinion Frost stays !!!!

