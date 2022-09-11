ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

How Colts guard Quenton Nelson got $20 million per year -- and earned every penny

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmTNh_0hqaaTaj00

The Indianapolis Colts selected Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Some said that this was too high in the draft to take any offensive guard.

On Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts gave Nelson a new four-year deal averaging $20 million per year, with $60 million guaranteed. Some will say that this is too much to give any offensive guard.

These people have not watched this offensive guard.

Through four NFL seasons, per Pro Football Focus, Nelson has allowed a total of four sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and 53 quarterback hurries in 2,521 pass-blocking snaps. Even in a 2021 season that saw him dealing with his own injuries, and injury-related deficits along the Colts’ front five, he gave up just one sack, six quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 448 pass-blocking snaps. And that was with Carson Wentz and his theater of randomness under center. With Matt Ryan now entrenched as the Colts’ quarterback, and Nelson fully healthy, you can expect a return to form.

Before Nelson’s deal, Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the NFL’s highest-paid guard, with $16.5 million in gross contract income on a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. Nelson’s deal sets a new market, but why is he worth this much scratch, as he was ostensibly worth the sixth pick in his draft? Through pro football history, only 12 players playing guard have ever been selected with the fifth overall pick or higher.

In Nelson’s case, it’s his ability to do everything required of his position, at an impossibly high level. When you have a player of this caliber at a crucial position, you want him wrapped up with what he deserves.

Getting it done, even in an off season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZONrK_0hqaaTaj00
(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Nelson missed three games last season due to an ankle injury and COVID concerns — the first games he’s missed in his NFL career — and there were times when he wasn’t the same completely dominant guy on the field.

On this sack allowed against the Jaguars in Week 18, Nelson (No. 56) just seemed… off.

This Week 12 rep against William Gholston of the Buccaneers, in which Nelson opens the lane for Carson Wentz, is more what we have learned to expect.

Nelson is the best when he's at his best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JypdK_0hqaaTaj00
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

You don’t generally get a lot of splash plays from a guard, but again, Nelson is the exception. You can ask Yannick Ngakoue…

…or Jadeveon Clowney.

In 2020, Nelson was fully healthy and just demolishing everyone. When NO. 56 at left guard is pulling to open up rushing lanes, linebackers had best keep their heads on a swivel, or they could find themselves forcibly evicted from relevance.

Nelson isn’t just a mauler; he’s also a technician. Watch him peel off the tackle against the Jaguars in Week 17 of the 2020 season, cracking the edge-rusher outside, as Jonathan Taylor scampers for 56 yards.

Speaking of linebackers, there are few prospects more unpleasant for any linebacker or defensive back than Nelson blocking to the second or third levels on a screen. You’ll see a lot of business decisions in cases like that.

Put simply, Nelson was worth that pick, and he’s worth this money. Even in an off year, he’s among the best at his position, and when he’s healthy, there’s nobody else in his league.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Gholston
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jaguars#American Football#Espn#Pro Football Focus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy