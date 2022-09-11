How Colts guard Quenton Nelson got $20 million per year -- and earned every penny

The Indianapolis Colts selected Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Some said that this was too high in the draft to take any offensive guard.

On Saturday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts gave Nelson a new four-year deal averaging $20 million per year, with $60 million guaranteed. Some will say that this is too much to give any offensive guard.

These people have not watched this offensive guard.

Through four NFL seasons, per Pro Football Focus, Nelson has allowed a total of four sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and 53 quarterback hurries in 2,521 pass-blocking snaps. Even in a 2021 season that saw him dealing with his own injuries, and injury-related deficits along the Colts’ front five, he gave up just one sack, six quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 448 pass-blocking snaps. And that was with Carson Wentz and his theater of randomness under center. With Matt Ryan now entrenched as the Colts’ quarterback, and Nelson fully healthy, you can expect a return to form.

Before Nelson’s deal, Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars was the NFL’s highest-paid guard, with $16.5 million in gross contract income on a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. Nelson’s deal sets a new market, but why is he worth this much scratch, as he was ostensibly worth the sixth pick in his draft? Through pro football history, only 12 players playing guard have ever been selected with the fifth overall pick or higher.

In Nelson’s case, it’s his ability to do everything required of his position, at an impossibly high level. When you have a player of this caliber at a crucial position, you want him wrapped up with what he deserves.

Getting it done, even in an off season.

Nelson missed three games last season due to an ankle injury and COVID concerns — the first games he’s missed in his NFL career — and there were times when he wasn’t the same completely dominant guy on the field.

On this sack allowed against the Jaguars in Week 18, Nelson (No. 56) just seemed… off.

This Week 12 rep against William Gholston of the Buccaneers, in which Nelson opens the lane for Carson Wentz, is more what we have learned to expect.

Nelson is the best when he's at his best.

You don’t generally get a lot of splash plays from a guard, but again, Nelson is the exception. You can ask Yannick Ngakoue…

…or Jadeveon Clowney.

In 2020, Nelson was fully healthy and just demolishing everyone. When NO. 56 at left guard is pulling to open up rushing lanes, linebackers had best keep their heads on a swivel, or they could find themselves forcibly evicted from relevance.

Nelson isn’t just a mauler; he’s also a technician. Watch him peel off the tackle against the Jaguars in Week 17 of the 2020 season, cracking the edge-rusher outside, as Jonathan Taylor scampers for 56 yards.

Speaking of linebackers, there are few prospects more unpleasant for any linebacker or defensive back than Nelson blocking to the second or third levels on a screen. You’ll see a lot of business decisions in cases like that.

Put simply, Nelson was worth that pick, and he’s worth this money. Even in an off year, he’s among the best at his position, and when he’s healthy, there’s nobody else in his league.