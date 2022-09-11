ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis highlights safety plans ahead of Twins and Vikings game crowds Sunday

By Kirsten Mitchell
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sports fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the Vikings season with the first game against The Packers scheduled on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minnesota Twins also play on Sunday.

The City of Minneapolis is no stranger to hosting large events and law enforcement agencies said Saturday they are prepared for the crowds.

"We're all working together to make this as safe as possible for all our visitors coming in, all our regulars who are going to be here

and just making sure that game day experience is something we can all be proud of," Minneapolis Office of Community Safety Spokesperson Howie Padilla said.

Padilla said to expect heightened law enforcement presence during peak times. He said despite staffing shortages at multiple city agencies, they are prepared to keep fans safe while continuing services to all other areas of the city.

"We are also going to have our mounted patrols so our horses will be out. People will also see officers out on ATVs," he said.

Other initiatives from Minneapolis police include bike officers, increased number of foot patrols and other specialized units. METRO Transit encourages people to use public transit on Sunday to avoid traffic jams and allow more space for emergency vehicles on the road.

"With thousands and thousands of people at this game, that's a lot of eyes and ears, if they see something, if they hear something, you have to let us know," Padilla said.

The city said every organization downtown takes '"great steps to make event days in Downtown a success."

The City of Minneapolis provided the following tips for visitors:

Knowing your parking options - There is parking availability throughout the downtown area. If you're parking on the street, make sure to check for signs to be sure of the time limit and hours of enforcement for your parking space. Also, note that many of the metered on-street parking spaces in the area of U.S. Bank Stadium have event rates and enforced maximum parking times. If you do choose to drive and park, the MPD encourages you to protect yourself from vehicle break-ins by keeping all of your belongings in the trunk of your car and never leave belongings in plain view. Remember to always call 911 if you see suspicious behavior.

Cycling to games – There are bike racks you can use at U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field. Bicyclists are reminded to use headlights and taillights after dark and, if possible, to wear light or reflective clothing.

METRO Transit - The METRO Blue Line runs from Bloomington to downtown Minneapolis. It serves large Park & Ride facilities at the Fort Snelling and 30th Avenue stations. Note: Buses continue to replace METRO Blue Line trains between the Mall of America and Terminal 2 stations. To avoid transferring, Park & Ride customers should use the Fort Snelling Park & Ride lot instead of the 30th Avenue Park & Ride lot. The METRO Green Line runs from Union Depot in St. Paul, along University Ave, into Minneapolis. There are no Park & Rides on the Green Line.

