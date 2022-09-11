SMU (2-0) at Maryland (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (FS1) Line: Maryland by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Maryland leads 2-0. This figures to be the toughest test so far for both teams after each opened with two lopsided victories. It's the type of game Maryland should win at home if the Terrapins are making the type of progress they want, but it probably won't be easy against an SMU team that has started 5-0 in each of the past three years and reached No. 19 in the AP Top 25 last season.

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO