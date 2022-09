UTSA (1-1) at No. 21 Texas (1-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network) Line: Texas by 11 1/2 according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Texas earned national praise for a close loss to powerhouse Alabama. A solid win keeps momentum going for the program before the Longhorns head into the Big 12 schedule A loss blows it all up. UTSA made a statement with last season's 12 victories and Conference USA championship. A win at No. 21 Texas would be the biggest in program history. The Roadrunners didn't start playing football until 2011.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO