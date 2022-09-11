Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
What 2 know: Houck Field, SEMO Athletics ready to deliver a positive fan experience
There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the fan experience for those attending a Southeast Missouri State football game isn’t as ideal as it will be in 2023 when Houck Field has undergone extensive renovations. However, the SEMO Athletic officials have spent a year-plus studying, contemplating, listening, and implementing all the facets that they can conceive to make attending the Redhawk games this fall as nice of an experience for fans – of both teams – as humanly possible.
semoball.com
Column: Jackson back on track, Cape Central earns second win
The Jackson Indians looked like their old selves on Friday night against SEMO North Conference foe Farmington, trouncing the Knights 47-7 to take an early lead in the conference standings. It's looking more and more like the Indians will still be the team to beat in the conference and Class...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Sept. 14: Notre Dame sweeps St. Vincent at home
Notre Dame volleyball grabbed a 3-0 win over St. Vincent on Wednesday to improve to 7-3-2 while St. Vincent earned its seventh loss of the year in 12 tries. The Bulldogs’ strong 25-18 first-set win fed into lopsided 25-11 and 25-13 wins in the following sets to take down the Indians in straight sets as the Bulldog defense got to work.
semoball.com
High School Football Stat Leaders
Statistical leaders from the Sikeston Standard-Democrat coverage area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
semoball.com
McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville
JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
Comments / 0