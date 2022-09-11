ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

What 2 know: Houck Field, SEMO Athletics ready to deliver a positive fan experience

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the fan experience for those attending a Southeast Missouri State football game isn’t as ideal as it will be in 2023 when Houck Field has undergone extensive renovations. However, the SEMO Athletic officials have spent a year-plus studying, contemplating, listening, and implementing all the facets that they can conceive to make attending the Redhawk games this fall as nice of an experience for fans – of both teams – as humanly possible.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Column: Jackson back on track, Cape Central earns second win

The Jackson Indians looked like their old selves on Friday night against SEMO North Conference foe Farmington, trouncing the Knights 47-7 to take an early lead in the conference standings. It's looking more and more like the Indians will still be the team to beat in the conference and Class...
JACKSON, MO
High School volleyball roundup, Sept. 14: Notre Dame sweeps St. Vincent at home

Notre Dame volleyball grabbed a 3-0 win over St. Vincent on Wednesday to improve to 7-3-2 while St. Vincent earned its seventh loss of the year in 12 tries. The Bulldogs’ strong 25-18 first-set win fed into lopsided 25-11 and 25-13 wins in the following sets to take down the Indians in straight sets as the Bulldog defense got to work.
PERRYVILLE, MO
McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville

JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
PERRYVILLE, MO

