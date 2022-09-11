There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the fan experience for those attending a Southeast Missouri State football game isn’t as ideal as it will be in 2023 when Houck Field has undergone extensive renovations. However, the SEMO Athletic officials have spent a year-plus studying, contemplating, listening, and implementing all the facets that they can conceive to make attending the Redhawk games this fall as nice of an experience for fans – of both teams – as humanly possible.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO