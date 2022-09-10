ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fan squashed by security after strolling onto field during LSU game

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago
This would definitely be an illegal procedure.

For some reason, a fan strolled onto the field during a play Saturday as LSU faced Southern in Baton Rouge.

Hard to know what he was thinking — thinking anything? — or maybe he thought it was his turn to help the Tigers in their romp.

And he became just like anyone else on the football field, only he was tackled by security after a feeble attempt to flee.

Could he have been trying to find Tiger coach Brian Kelly’s fake southern accent?

