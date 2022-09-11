ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DC News Now

GOTW Preview: South County vs. Westfield

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Friday, Westfield will host South County in this week’s high school football Game of the Week. Washington Post beat reporter Spencer Nusbaum discusses the match up between the NOVA powerhouses with Jake Rohm.
CBS Chicago

2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
CHICAGO, IL

