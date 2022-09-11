ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Our Views: LSU, Southern share a football field and a vision for a better Louisiana

Southern University football coach Eric Dooley may have seen it all before. Not even a year ago, in fact. It was Nov. 20, 2021 when Dooley, then coach at Prairie View A&M in Texas, led his Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference into College Station to play the home team and Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M Aggies before a packed house at Kyle Field. What a fearsome place to play. Halftime score: 38-0; final score: A&M 52-3 — a 49-point margin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Kelly, LA
City
Grambling, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy Waterford 3 cited for radiation readings that could have caused unneeded evacuations

Federal regulators said Tuesday they have placed Entergy's Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in Killona under increased oversight because of the improper calibration of radiation monitors, which could have triggered unnecessary evacuations. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified Entergy Nuclear that its additional oversight will include at least one special inspection....
KILLONA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Eric Dooley
Person
Brian Scott
NOLA.com

13-year-old Madisonville student accused of making gun threats

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies have arrested a 13-year-old Madisonville Junior High student who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. Authorities said the school's resource officer was notified after several students heard the 13-year-old say he was going to bring a...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Man dead, 12-year-old daughter injured in Hammond home invasion, deputies say

A man is dead and his 12-year-old daughter is in stable condition following a late night home invasion in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday law enforcement received a call that three or four masked gunmen were entering an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy