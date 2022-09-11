Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU's Week 3 bowl projections have the Tigers meeting up with an interesting opponent
Bowl projections this time of year aren’t worth the computer screens they’re viewed on, but we have to admit we find one of this week’s projections most intriguing. CollegeFootballNews.com has LSU in the Gator Bowl. That’s fine. The Tigers haven’t played in the Jacksonville, Florida, bowl since 1987. It’s about time they go back.
NOLA.com
Our Views: LSU, Southern share a football field and a vision for a better Louisiana
Southern University football coach Eric Dooley may have seen it all before. Not even a year ago, in fact. It was Nov. 20, 2021 when Dooley, then coach at Prairie View A&M in Texas, led his Panthers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference into College Station to play the home team and Southeastern Conference powerhouse Texas A&M Aggies before a packed house at Kyle Field. What a fearsome place to play. Halftime score: 38-0; final score: A&M 52-3 — a 49-point margin.
NOLA.com
Recalling the day LSU's Jayden Daniels bested Mike Leach when they were in the Pac-12
During his Monday news conference, Brian Kelly was asked if he'd ever coached against Mississippi State's Mike Leach, whose teams will get together Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kelly noted while he and Leach have known each other since their coaching days at small schools in the upper Midwest, they've never faced off as head coaches.
NOLA.com
Officials confident they've ironed out FSU-LSU crowd issues in time for Saints home opener
Fans need to have a plan before they arrive at the Caesars Superdome for the New Orleans Saints’ home opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the message team and stadium officials are trying to deliver to avoid the hassles many fans encountered at the Florida State-LSU game on Sept. 4.
NOLA.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
NOLA.com
Angels among us: Drowning of 3-year-old moves Madisonville man to teach water safety for decades
Madisonville resident Robby Fritscher has taught people how to swim for more than 40 years. The 54-year-old is humble about his efforts in the water sport that began when he was just 12. Still, it is that lifelong commitment that recently earned Fritscher a special honor. He was named one...
NOLA.com
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
NOLA.com
Entergy Waterford 3 cited for radiation readings that could have caused unneeded evacuations
Federal regulators said Tuesday they have placed Entergy's Waterford 3 nuclear power plant in Killona under increased oversight because of the improper calibration of radiation monitors, which could have triggered unnecessary evacuations. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission notified Entergy Nuclear that its additional oversight will include at least one special inspection....
NOLA.com
13-year-old Madisonville student accused of making gun threats
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies have arrested a 13-year-old Madisonville Junior High student who is accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. Authorities said the school's resource officer was notified after several students heard the 13-year-old say he was going to bring a...
NOLA.com
Man dead, 12-year-old daughter injured in Hammond home invasion, deputies say
A man is dead and his 12-year-old daughter is in stable condition following a late night home invasion in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday law enforcement received a call that three or four masked gunmen were entering an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis.
