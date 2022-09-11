Read full article on original website
Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shares message to fellow officers as department sees spike in suicides
CHICAGO - Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. shared a Facebook message Wednesday to fellow officers as the department has seen a spike in suicides this year. There have been six in 2022, and four suicides in 2021. Yanez was injured in the line of duty a year ago when...
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Boys, 3 and 8, wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two young boys were wounded in shootings that took place less than 15 minutes apart Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 8-year-old was inside his home around 9:41 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when gunfire erupted outside, according to Chicago police. The boy...
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. The medical examiner confirmed Anthony Oliver was the victim. Police say Oliver was standing on the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue around 11:11 p.m. when he was shot. Witnesses on...
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
Activist says Chicago police covered up incident with woman being run over by squad car
CHICAGO - A video of a woman being run over by a Chicago Police SUV surfaced in 2019, and now, one activist believes the Chicago Police Department is hiding something. Activist William Calloway spoke about a possible coverup Tuesday. After a legal court battle, Calloway was able to get the...
Video shows Chicago cop squad car strike bicyclist in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A bicyclist was struck by a Chicago Police Department squad car in Logan Square last week, and it was captured on video. At about 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8, a CPD squad car struck a bicyclist in the 1900 block of North California, police said. The bicyclist refused...
Police activity reported in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood
CHICAGO - There is a police activity happening in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. An incident took place in the 750 block West North Avenue. The circumstances of the crime scene are not yet known. No further information was immediately available.
Man, 31, shot while driving in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving near Wrigley Field Thursday night. At about 8:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was driving in his vehicle in the 3900 block of North Clark when an offender in a black sedan approached and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in...
3 killed, 16 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — nearly half the victims from a mass shooting
Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between two groups about 7:45 p.m. at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, according to Chicago police. More than 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene and crime tape surrounded a baseball diamond. No arrests were reported. A $15,000 reward was being offered for information about the shooting.
Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window
CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
