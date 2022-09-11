Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: What you need to know for the game, including tickets, parking and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska is set to play its first game without coach Scott Frost, who theHuskers fired on Sunday. Interim coach Mickey Joseph will lead NU against former Big 12 rival Oklahoma on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here's everything you need to know if you're heading down to...
KETV.com
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praises Nebraska's Mickey Joseph, loyalty of Husker fans
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praised the loyalty of Husker fans — notably the sellout streak at Memorial Stadium — during his press conference Tuesday. "The fans are very loyal, very passionate," Venables said. "Very similar to (Oklahoma fans)." Venables, who is in his first season as the Sooners'...
KETV.com
WATCH: Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph holds first press conference
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph met with the media for the first time as the Huskers' new head coach. Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts tabbed Joseph to lead the program after NU fired Scott Frost on Sunday. On Tuesday, Joseph thanked the fans for their continued support of Nebraska...
KETV.com
Nebraska high school football game canceled due to 'number of injuries on an already small team'
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska high school football team had to cancel Friday's game due to not having enough players to field a varsity team. The game between the Beatrice Orangemen and the Lincoln Northwest Falcons scheduled for Sept. 16 was canceled, according to the Lincoln Public School Athletic Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
KETV.com
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
KETV.com
Nebraska Hall of Fame honor for Omaha icon Malcolm X was decades in the making
OMAHA, Neb. — Civil rights leader Malcolm X will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, which was decades in the making. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha worked to make it happen. Leaders said it's a relief to see him finally get this recognition. Across generations,...
KETV.com
Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community
OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route
OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
KETV.com
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
KETV.com
Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
'I figured it was destroyed': Iowa Western students restore helicopter used in the Vietnam War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — For months, a team of students at Iowa Western Community College has been restoring a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter. Those that fly the aircraft prefer to call the helicopter by its nickname, "Huey." It was one of the most common aircraft used in the Vietnam...
KETV.com
Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
KETV.com
'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
KETV.com
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
'I just love people': 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' premieres on KETV
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered on KETV for the first time on Sept. 12. Jennifer Hudson said she hopes the show can be a place for fun that brings people together. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser had the chance to talk to Hudson in August about the show. "You want...
KETV.com
'Very intimidating': Mortgage rates highest since 2008
OMAHA, Neb. — Average long-term mortgage rates climbed above 6 percent this week. That is the highest since the housing crash of 2008. At this time last year, incidental loan rates were under three percent. Erica Gordon was making the move from Lincoln to Omaha this year. "It's kind...
KETV.com
South Omaha community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. While the community honors its past, business owners in South Omaha are focused on the future. The business district there is brimming and bustling now, but for a while, it was silent. "It was...
KETV.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlines how Nebraskans can receive 'significant' tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined Thursday how Nebraskans can receive "significant" tax relief. Ricketts detailed how the process for the income tax credit works for residents. He said the 25% tax credit residents previously received through a refundable tax credit will be increased to 30% for 2022.
Comments / 0