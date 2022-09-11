ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Georgia Football
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Statesboro, GA
Sports
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community

OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Grant
KETV.com

Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route

OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry

ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
ARLINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox College Football#American Football#Huskers#Td
KETV.com

Crash closes part of L Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash closes westbound L Street at the JFK early Tuesday morning. A crash was reported in the area around 5:30 a.m. Around 6:15 a.m., the decision was made to close the westbound lanes. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
KETV.com

'I Be Black Girl' awarded funds for north Omaha birthing center

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County leaders have taken the first step toward opening a community-based birthing center in north Omaha. The county board gave the nonprofit, I Be Black Girl, nearly $133,000 for the project. This center will be built in a renovated space one block north of 24th...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

'I just love people': 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' premieres on KETV

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered on KETV for the first time on Sept. 12. Jennifer Hudson said she hopes the show can be a place for fun that brings people together. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser had the chance to talk to Hudson in August about the show. "You want...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Very intimidating': Mortgage rates highest since 2008

OMAHA, Neb. — Average long-term mortgage rates climbed above 6 percent this week. That is the highest since the housing crash of 2008. At this time last year, incidental loan rates were under three percent. Erica Gordon was making the move from Lincoln to Omaha this year. "It's kind...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month across the United States. While the community honors its past, business owners in South Omaha are focused on the future. The business district there is brimming and bustling now, but for a while, it was silent. "It was...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy