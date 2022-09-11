ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

WESH

Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Officials: Student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake

FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. — One student is in the hospital and another is missing as Orlando firefighters respond to a rowing complex at Lake Fairview Thursday night, according to the fire department. Orlando Fire said a rowing team of five was practicing on the water at the North Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland

Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
LAKELAND, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

69-year-old Florida man found dead in surf off Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 69-year-old Tampa man was found dead Wednesday morning in the surf off Ormond Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety said the man’s body was found around 8:30 a.m. near Traders Inn Beach Club. [TRENDING: Dancer loses legs after contracting meningitis | Enter...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Museum Day: How to get free admission to Central Florida museums

ORLANDO, Fla. – People can get free admission to more than a dozen Central Florida museums on Saturday, Sept. 17. Museum Day, sponsored by Smithsonian magazine, is an annual event where museums and other institutions across the country accept free admission tickets from the Smithsonian magazine website. It began in 2005 in conjunction with the magazine’s 35th anniversary.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Polk County Man Covered In Blood Walks Into Publix

Polk County deputies arrested a Davenport man who walked into a Publix holding a knife and covered in blood. According to Polk County deputies, Derrick Charles Emery, 32 of Davenport was at a birthday party at an apartment complex. On the arrest report it says that Emery was very intoxicated, so the host of the party asked him to leave. Two people volunteered to take him home. One of the victims just meet Emery and the other knew him since high school.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?

NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Man Walks Into Grocery Store Covered In Blood Holding A Knife

This almost feels like a scene out of the classic horror movie. A Florida man walked into a public place covered in blood!. Coming out of Polk County, A man from Davenport was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after stabbing 2 guys at a birthday party. WJTV reports, 32 year-old Derrick Emery left a party highly intoxicated Monday night. 2 people offered to take him home, & that’s when all hell broke loose.
POLK COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

6 Historic and Tourable Lighthouses in Florida

Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There's something alluring about lighthouses to many people. The idea of a beacon that can guide vessels into a safe harbor is a comforting thought. Many people think of places such as Cape Cod and Michigan when they think of lighthouses, but Florida not only has some lovely, historic lighthouses, some are tourable. Below is a list of six:
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

