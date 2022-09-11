Read full article on original website
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
WESH
Florida officials ask for 'any shred' of information on man missing for nearly a year
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help once again for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in almost a year. "Bryan Vladek Hasel, 23, has been missing 10+ months. As our detectives and his family continue to search for leads, we urge anyone with even the smallest shred of information to call us at 407-836-4357," the office tweeted on Thursday.
What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?
When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
WESH
Officials: Student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake
FAIRVIEW SHORES, Fla. — One student is in the hospital and another is missing as Orlando firefighters respond to a rowing complex at Lake Fairview Thursday night, according to the fire department. Orlando Fire said a rowing team of five was practicing on the water at the North Orlando...
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
4 Rivers Smokehouse breaking ground in Lakeland
Award-winning 4 Rivers Smokehouse announces plans to open its 15th restaurant at The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing, a retail and dining destination located at 4747 S. Florida Avenue. The 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Lakeland, slated to open in 2022, will create approximately 50 new local jobs. The restaurant will...
Hot and stormy Thursday as front draws rain into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and stormy Thursday. Our area will have a 70% chance of afternoon rain and showers. The increased rain chances are being fueled by a front that is drawing tropical moisture into the state. The rain chances will stay at 70% for...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you simply like to travel there often, then you are in good hands because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. All of them are amazing choices for both casual meals with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special occasion so make sure to add these places to your list.
Watch: Chick-fil-A employee in Florida tackles and stops would-be carjacker
Okaloosa County, Florida (CBS) -- Above and beyond. A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is living up to the company's well-known willingness to help by tackling and stopping a would-be carjacker.The man in the video, 43-year-old William Branch, has been arrested and faces charges of carjacking with a weapon and battery.
Popular NY-based Puerto Rican Restaurant To Debut in Central Florida
Mr. Alonzo tells What Now Orlando that the Orlando location will open in mid-October.
click orlando
69-year-old Florida man found dead in surf off Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 69-year-old Tampa man was found dead Wednesday morning in the surf off Ormond Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety said the man’s body was found around 8:30 a.m. near Traders Inn Beach Club. [TRENDING: Dancer loses legs after contracting meningitis | Enter...
click orlando
Museum Day: How to get free admission to Central Florida museums
ORLANDO, Fla. – People can get free admission to more than a dozen Central Florida museums on Saturday, Sept. 17. Museum Day, sponsored by Smithsonian magazine, is an annual event where museums and other institutions across the country accept free admission tickets from the Smithsonian magazine website. It began in 2005 in conjunction with the magazine’s 35th anniversary.
wild941.com
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?
NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
wild941.com
Florida Man Walks Into Grocery Store Covered In Blood Holding A Knife
This almost feels like a scene out of the classic horror movie. A Florida man walked into a public place covered in blood!. Coming out of Polk County, A man from Davenport was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after stabbing 2 guys at a birthday party. WJTV reports, 32 year-old Derrick Emery left a party highly intoxicated Monday night. 2 people offered to take him home, & that’s when all hell broke loose.
6 Historic and Tourable Lighthouses in Florida
Judson McCranie, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Common. There's something alluring about lighthouses to many people. The idea of a beacon that can guide vessels into a safe harbor is a comforting thought. Many people think of places such as Cape Cod and Michigan when they think of lighthouses, but Florida not only has some lovely, historic lighthouses, some are tourable. Below is a list of six:
WESH
These Florida cities are now banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
WINDERMERE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping are no longer allowed at public parks in Windermere. Town leaders unanimously passed an ordinance approving the ban on Tuesday night. “I think it’s a win for our community,” said resident Andy Dame. Town manager Robert Smith said they made the...
Click10.com
Broward girl missing for over a week found in another county
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Pompano Beach who had been missing for more than a week was found in Port Orange, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. Deputies said Isabella Depaoli was found safe by police in Volusia County and is being reunited with her...
WESH
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A dangerous substance was found last week at a Central Florida high school. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a small packet of powder was turned in by a student on Sept. 9 at Atlantic High School in Port Orange. It had been found...
